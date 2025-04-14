Kyle Larson fourth after Bristol win as NASCAR's most popular driver demoted

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a shakeup following Sunday's race action at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson won the Food City 500 with a dominant drive and it has resulted in him climbing in the latest rankings, moving up two positions from P6 to P4.

Larson's upward trajectory comes at the expense of his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott, however, with the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet demoted from P4 to P5 after a 15th place finish at Bristol. Given Elliott has been voted NASCAR's most popular driver for the past seven seasons, his army of fans will no doubt be disappointed.

Aside from Larson, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was the only other upwards mover in the top 10, moving up one spot to P6, whilst Tyler Reddick was the only other driver than Elliott to drop any positions, falling two spots to P7.

William Byron continues to lead the way at the top of the standings, with Denny Hamlin in second and Christopher Bell in third.

With that said, let's take a look at the standings in full after Bristol and how many points each driver has heading into the next race at Talladega.

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Bristol

Rank Driver Team Points (Stage) 1 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 346 (90) 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 316 (61) 3 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 305 (48) 4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 304 (72) 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 278 (49) 6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 275 (92) 7 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 274 (52) 8 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 251 (78) 9 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 245 (70) 10 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 244 (66) 11 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 229 (19) 12 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 227 (20) 13 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 213 (16) 14 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 201 (31) 15 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 200 (16) 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 198 (30) 17 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 179 (31) 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 176 (14) 19 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 174 (8) 20 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 171 (17) 21 John H. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 171 (8) 22 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 171 (57) 23 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 164 (13) 24 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 161 (2) 25 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 157 (33) 26 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 155 (4) 27 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 151 (16) 28 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 150 (14) 29 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 146 (11) 30 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 139 (15) 31 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 132 (21) 32 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 122 (3) 33 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 101 (0) 34 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 98 (14) 35 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford 85 (2) 36 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 45 (0) 37 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 38 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Ford 24 (5) 39 Katherine Legge Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 40 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet 4 (0) 41 Casey Mears Ford 2 (0) 42 Burt Myers Chevrolet 1 (0) 43 Martin Truex Jr Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0)

