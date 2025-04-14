Kyle Larson fourth after Bristol win as NASCAR's most popular driver demoted
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a shakeup following Sunday's race action at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Kyle Larson won the Food City 500 with a dominant drive and it has resulted in him climbing in the latest rankings, moving up two positions from P6 to P4.
Larson's upward trajectory comes at the expense of his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott, however, with the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet demoted from P4 to P5 after a 15th place finish at Bristol. Given Elliott has been voted NASCAR's most popular driver for the past seven seasons, his army of fans will no doubt be disappointed.
Aside from Larson, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was the only other upwards mover in the top 10, moving up one spot to P6, whilst Tyler Reddick was the only other driver than Elliott to drop any positions, falling two spots to P7.
William Byron continues to lead the way at the top of the standings, with Denny Hamlin in second and Christopher Bell in third.
With that said, let's take a look at the standings in full after Bristol and how many points each driver has heading into the next race at Talladega.
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Bristol
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Points (Stage)
|1
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|346 (90)
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|316 (61)
|3
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|305 (48)
|4
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|304 (72)
|5
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|278 (49)
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske Ford
|275 (92)
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing Toyota
|274 (52)
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing Toyota
|251 (78)
|9
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske Ford
|245 (70)
|10
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|244 (66)
|11
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|229 (19)
|12
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing Ford
|227 (20)
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|213 (16)
|14
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing Ford
|201 (31)
|15
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|200 (16)
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|198 (30)
|17
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|179 (31)
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|176 (14)
|19
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|174 (8)
|20
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|171 (17)
|21
|John H. Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|171 (8)
|22
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske Ford
|171 (57)
|23
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|164 (13)
|24
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|161 (2)
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|157 (33)
|26
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|155 (4)
|27
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|151 (16)
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|150 (14)
|29
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|146 (11)
|30
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|139 (15)
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing Ford
|132 (21)
|32
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|122 (3)
|33
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing Toyota
|101 (0)
|34
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|98 (14)
|35
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|85 (2)
|36
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|45 (0)
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (0)
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|24 (5)
|39
|Katherine Legge
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|40
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|4 (0)
|41
|Casey Mears
|Ford
|2 (0)
|42
|Burt Myers
|Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|43
|Martin Truex Jr
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
