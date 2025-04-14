Chase Elliott airs frustration with NASCAR rival at Bristol

NASCAR's most popular driver Chase Elliott was not happy with one of his Cup Series rivals at Bristol Motor Speedway, airing his frustration over his radio.

Elliott qualified 20th ahead of Sunday's race and could only make up five spots after 500 laps of racing on a day that his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Kyle Larson dominated proceedings.

Another of Elliott's team-mates, Alex Bowman, also looked strong at Bristol before an engine issue forced him to retire.

Elliott's frustration during the race was therefore understandable, and it was clear to hear over the radio when talking about Bubba Wallace.

Chase Elliott slams Bubba Wallace

Wallace himself had a difficult day at Bristol Motor Speedway despite having made a strong start to 2025, finishing down in 19th position.

But, at one point in the race, Wallace was ahead of the No. 9 Chevrolet, and Elliott wasn't happy with his driving.

"The damn 23 [Wallace] mirror drives us every week," Elliott fumed over his team radio, as shared by Speedway Digest.

Elliott ultimately had the last laugh finishing four spots up the road, although neither driver will be satisfied with their outing at Bristol this weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series next races at Talladega, although the action will not take place for a fortnight with drivers getting a rare Saturday and Sunday free next weekend.

The Xfinity Series and Truck Series will still be in action at Rockingham, however, so there is still plenty of racing to look forward to.

