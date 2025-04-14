Kyle Busch one of several NASCAR drivers hit with penalties at Bristol

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was one of several NASCAR drivers hit with a penalty during Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch had a forgettable outing at Bristol despite his prowess at the track, finishing in 14th and failing to finish in the top 10 during any of the race stages.

However, his cause was not helped by a penalty he received after a trip down pit road during the first stage, with the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet found to have exceeded the speed limit and emerging in 21st as a result.

The pit road speed limit in NASCAR varies depending on the track, with it being as high as 55mph at some tracks, such as Talladega and Pocono, and as low as 30mph at short tracks like Martinsville and Bristol.

Multiple drivers hit with Bristol penalties

Busch was not the only driver to be hit with a speeding penalty at Bristol, either, with Michael McDowell, Shane van Gisbergen and Corey LaJoie also suffering the same fate at different stages of the race.

Elsewhere, Austin Cindric was penalized by race officials for pitting outside of his box.

Meanwhile, all eyes will also be on this week's penalty report, with John Hunter Nemechek losing a wheel during his trip down pit road.

In recent weeks, multiple teams have been hit with suspensions after such incidents and so the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club team will be waiting anxiously.

Kyle Larson went on to win the Food City 500, beating Denny Hamlin who came home in second, and Ty Gibbs who finished in third.

