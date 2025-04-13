Denny Hamlin slams NASCAR red tape as star pleads for series to make major change

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has claimed that 'red tape' is preventing the stock car racing series from implementing a major change that fans want.

Currently, the NASCAR Cup Series cars have 670 horsepower at their disposal, but some, including Hamlin, feel the racing would be better if that number was increased.

As a driver and NASCAR team co-owner, Hamlin offers a unique perspective on the issue and cannot get his head around why the change is not being implemented.

"The only thing I can do is tell you guys that when we had 900 horsepower or we had 750, or 650 like we have now, the engine bills are the same,” Hamlin explained on SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

“I don't know – were the manufacturers just eating that cost? I don't think so. I think they've been passing it along to the teams the entire time."

Denny Hamlin demands more horsepower

Hamlin continued, claiming that it is red tape and the fact that other manufacturers could be joining holding things back.

"The issue seems to be red tape, obviously," he added. "We've heard that NASCAR says, ‘Well, another manufacturer, they're close, they're close', you know, until that happens, I just think why not give the people what they want?

"And then if a new one comes in and says, ‘Hey, I can't produce that, I need to produce lower', then let's taper it back to 650. But until then, I don't see the reason in sacrificing A, what the people want, B, it's what the drivers want. And that will help the fan sentiment alone because the fans feed off of whatever the drivers say.

“I think it's an easier fix than it's made out to be."

Hamlin ultimately concluded, pleading with NASCAR: "I don't see any reason not to go back to the 750 and just try it. Please just try it and see if it puts it back in the driver's hands."

