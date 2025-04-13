NASCAR Cup Series team chief admits latest driver signing NOT first choice

NASCAR star Josh Berry joined Wood Brothers Racing ahead of the 2025 season, but now, team chief Eddie Wood has revealed he wasn't their first choice.

Wood is the Chief Executive Officer of the historic team who run the No. 21 car in the Cup Series, and made a driver switch ahead of the new season.

Harrison Burton previously drove for Wood Brothers from 2022 onwards, but in July 2024 it was announced that he would not be returning, with Berry taking his place.

Berry has since gone on to repay the faith shown in his ability by taking a Cup Series victory at Las Vegas in March, but it has now transpired that the team explored other options before securing his signature.

Wood Brothers admit Berry not first choice

In a recent interview on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour, Eddie Wood revealed that the team first pursued Chase Briscoe ahead of his impending departure from Stewart-Haas Racing.

"Ford had a relationship with [Chase] Briscoe from way back,” Eddie Wood explained.

"We met with Chase first because that was the progression, but in the back of our minds, we wanted Josh."

When Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing it opened up the door for Berry, and Wood feels like he has settled in well.

"This year with [Crew Chief] Miles Stanley and Josh, it’s like they clicked at Bowman Gray stadium right off the bat,” he added.

"You could see that it’s like they’d been together for years, just right off the bat."

