NASCAR star opens up on Taylor Swift relationship...they have something HUGE in common

Josh Berry has opened up on his connection to Taylor Swift, admitting that while he went to school with the pop star, things weren't as some people assume.

Berry, who took the first NASCAR Cup Series win of his career this season in Las Vegas, was talking about his relationship (such as it is) with the Back To December singer on the Rubbin' Is Racing podcast.

The 34-year-old seemed, if anything, baffled by the attention his tenuous connection to Swift has received, admitting that he didn't really know the 14-time Grammy award winner when they were younger.

"It's one of those things when you're doing an interview one day and somebody's like, ‘Hey, what's a funny, crazy story about you?'" he said. "I'm like, ‘Oh, I went to school with Taylor Swift'. You don't think that's that big of a deal. But good gosh, man. It never ends."

Berry opens up on Taylor Swift love life questions

He continued: "I didn't really know her. I know of somebody who knew her kind of deal. But I didn't really know her."

Berry has much more pressing issues to think about in his own career, having already secured a playoff spot in just his second ever full-time Cup Series season.

His win in Vegas came just a week after a surprise fourth place finish in Phoenix and, although he's not finished in the top 15 at any of the year's other six races, he'll be racing in the post-season alongside William Byron, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

Berry has also been asked about his former schoolmate's love life since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, adding: "She starts dating Travis Kelce and it all comes back again. I'm like, ‘I don't care about Travis Kelce. He has nothing to do with me.' It just never ends."

