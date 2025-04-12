NASCAR slammed as Kyle Larson and Joey Logano question officials

Kyle Larson has hit out at NASCAR officials' decision-making after Friday Night's Truck Series race at Bristol.

Larson was looking to take his second win in two Truck Series starts this year, kicking off a second shot at winning a Truck/Xfinity/Cup Series triple header in 2025.

Wet conditions meant that there was no practice or qualifying earlier on Friday, leaving Larson starting 11th. An imperfect first two stages, including a penalty for speeding on pit road, meant that he started the final stage 20th.

Much like at Homestead, Larson got his truck singing in the final stage, slicing his way up to fifth when a caution came out with just 23 laps remaining, with spotter Tyler Monn letting his driver know that the caution was 'for weather' and Larson replying that it was 'just misting'.

Larson: Weather cautions killed a good race

"Is it bad, windshield like track or anything or no?" Monn asked from his vantage point, with his driver telling him that the conditions were the same as they'd been for the rest of the race.

"Yeah, I kind of figured that," Monn agreed. "That's why I was a little shocked when they threw the caution for it."

"Killed a good race for sure," said a clearly frustrated Larson.

Officials restarted the race and put it back under caution almost immediately with Larson's Cup Series rival Joey Logano, who was in the FOX booth for the race, admitting: "And I don't know what the caution was for."

Larson still managed to push hard and get up to second after the race went to its final green flag with seven laps to go, but was held off by Chandler Smith for the win.

