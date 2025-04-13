NASCAR champion Kyle Busch bemoans huge Cup Series change

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has bemoaned a change to the sport that has made finding speed more difficult.

Busch's struggles with the next gen car are well documented, and the topic came up during a recent appearance on NASCAR SiriusXM Radio, where Busch claimed that the lack of practice in the Cup Series these days makes improving the car ahead of a race very difficult.

"The practice time being so limited and the adjustments that you're able to make being so limited, you don't have those tools at your disposal to be able to work with. So, what you show up to the racetrack with is what you got," Busch explained.

"You can make some shock adjustments and maybe some wedge adjustments, and some height adjustments and things like that. But where the proof is in the pudding is more so in some springs and moving some geometry stuff around and changing some things of how the car reacts and rolls and whatnot. That's where the real magic happens.

"You can kind of tweak and play around with some of the stuff that'll help you, but there's definitely some other ideas that could certainly fix you for a race. But again, it's the time in which you have to work on stuff and to be able to go through that trial and error process."

Kyle Busch bemoans lack of NASCAR practice

NASCAR previously had three practice sessions per weekend, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both practice and qualifying were cut short.

Eventually, practice and qualifying were re-introduced, but practice now tends to be a single session at most tracks and happens directly before the day's qualifying.

"The days of three-hour practices and stuff, you'd come in and make a change on a bar or a spring or a shock or whatever and you'd be like, ‘Yeah, no, I didn't like that. Take that off.’ And then you'd go the other way with that, and you'd be like, ‘Yeah, I like that.’ Well, it's just hard to be able to go through many changes in short periods of time." Busch continued.

The No. 8 driver used this year's race at COTA, which had more practice, to further strengthen his point.

"I will say though, COTA, to give my team and Randall and everybody props on how good they are and can be. We showed up at COTA, we relied on sim, and we were way way off in left field, and we slung the most things at that car that we possibly could with changes and adjustments that we could on pit road," Busch added.

"And again we had two practice sessions there at COTA, we had extra practice because it was a different track layout so we had more opportunities to hit the racetrack with adjustments and we improved that car from, I don't know, maybe a 30th place race car in practice to then being a winner.

"We legit had a shot to win the race that day. So, that just goes to show you a little bit more time and a little bit more ability to work on some stuff, and you can get the job done."

