NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today, Saturday, April 12, for the SciAps 300.

This weekend's event marks the ninth race of the 2025 campaign and is set to see 300 laps — or 159.9 miles — of racing around the 0.533-mile track.

Of course, last time out at Darlington in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, Brandon Jones ran out the winner, snapping a 98-race winless streak that extended back across three seasons.

Jones finished ahead of Cup Series champion Chase Elliott to take his win, and any Xfinity Series drivers hoping to taste victory in this weekend's race will also have to beat a Cup champ in Kyle Larson as he races in all three NASCAR series at Bristol this weekend. Larson missed out on the win in Friday night's Truck Series race and so will no doubt be keen to make his mark even more on Saturday.

With all that said, let's take a look at all the details you need ahead of tonight's racing action and how you can watch it unfold live.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Bristol race start times

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway starts today (April 12, 2025) at 5 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 5 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 5 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 5 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 5 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 5 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 4 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 4 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 4 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 4 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 4 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 4 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3 PM Denver, CO (MT) 3 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 3 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 2 PM Portland, OR (PT) 2 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 2 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, every single Xfinity Series race is set to be shown live on TV in the United States on The CW, including today's action from Bristol Motor Speedway.

The CW App will also stream select live in-car cameras during races. As per NASCAR, streaming replays will also be available to watch on The CW app the next day.

Radio coverage of today's Xfinity Series race is also set to broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

