NASCAR announce Bristol qualifying CANCELED as rain also threatens race

NASCAR has announced that qualifying ahead of the Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night has been canceled, and there is further bad weather to come.

The Weather Guard Truck Race is set to take place at Bristol later tonight, but the grid will now be set as per the NASCAR rule book after both practice and qualifying were called off due to rain at the track.

"NEWS: Due to weather, today's practice and Kennametal Pole qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway has been canceled," an official update shared via the NASCAR Truck Series X account read.

"The lineup will be set per the rule book."

In a later post, the NASCAR Truck Series confirmed that Daniel Hemric will now start on pole in Friday night's race.

NASCAR Bristol weather

Whether or not that race takes place still remains to be seen, however. At the time of writing, NASCAR are currently attempting to dry the track ahead of Friday night's 7:30 pm (ET) start time.

However, further rain could hit throughout the evening, with the chance of precipitation standing at 45% around the race start time.

This only gets higher as the night progresses, with a 53% chance of rainfall at 10 pm predicted.

Fortunately, the rest of this weekend is forecast to be much drier, although there is a chance of snow in the early hours of Saturday.

If the Truck Series race is postponed this evening, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass has suggested that the race could be run on Sunday.

This, however, is not confirmed at this stage, with the race on Friday still scheduled to go ahead as planned at the time of writing.

