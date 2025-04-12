NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday (April 12) for qualifying ahead of the SciAps 300.

This weekend's action at Bristol marks the ninth event of the 2025 campaign, with those races yielding six different winners so far in Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Connor Zilisch, Aric Almirola, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones.

Jones' win came last time out at Darlington after he was able to take the lead of the race with 12 laps to go, holding off former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott to take the W and, as a result, snapping a 98-race winless streak that extended across three seasons.

Jones flew seven places up the Xfinity Series standings and now sits seventh overall in the regular season championship due to the points acquired with his win. Allgaier, however, leads the way heading to Bristol, with Sam Mayer and Hill trailing him by 71 and 79 points, respectively, at the top of the latest standings. Jesse Love currently rounds out the top five.

Watch out for Kyle Larson in this weekend's Xfinity Series event, too. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series star is competing in all three national NASCAR series at Bristol this weekend and is looking to do the sweep. If successful, Larson would be just the second driver to achieve the feat, with Kyle Busch the only driver to have done so previously.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need ahead of Saturday's qualifying action.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Bristol qualifying start times

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway starts on Saturday, April 12, at 12:35 pm (ET). You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 12:35 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 12:35 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 12:35 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 12:35 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 12:35 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 11:35 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 11:35 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 11:35 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 11:35 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 11:35 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 11:35 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 10:35 AM Denver, CO (MT) 10:35 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 10:35 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 10:35 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 10:35 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 9:35 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 9:35 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 9:35 AM Portland, OR (PT) 9:35 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 9:35 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on The CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched via The CW App for free.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

