NASCAR Weather Today: Bristol latest forecast as rain and snow predicted

Weather will hit the Bristol Motor Speedway this race weekend, potentially interrupting the NASCAR running.

Friday's Truck Series running is most likely to be hit, with a 65% chance of rain expected hourly between 2pm and 7pm, when that likelihood drops to around 50% and falls away through the late evening.

However, there's more weather coming to Bristol before the NASCAR circus packs up and leaves after Sunday's Cup Series race.

Some forecasts have even warned of potential snow hitting the circuit this weekend, even as spring theoretically arrives in the United States.

Friday, 11th April

It's expected to rain a reasonable amount through the afternoon and into the mid-evening, which at the least is likely to disrupt Truck Series qualifying, if not delay the start of the race depending on the severity and how long it takes for the track to dry.

A temperature of around 50º won't help too much when it comes to drying out the track, although falling wind speeds should at least make the incoming weather more predictable.

Saturday, 12th April

The Friday to Saturday overnight spell is expected to see more rain showers in the early hours of the morning, with even some snow forecast – although it's not expected to stick around.

The threat of rain should more or less have left by around 10am, with just a 20% chance of rain through the evening, dropping down to 0% by 8pm.

Sunday, 13th April

Sunday will have the best of the weekend's weather for the weekend's most high-profile race, with no rain expected to fall at all at any point.

Fans who flock to the Bristol track will also be treated to the best of the weekend, with temperatures climbing to the low-mid 60s by race start time.

