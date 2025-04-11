Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon pay emotional tributes as Hendrick Motorsports confirm tragic death

Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon have been among those to pay emotional tributes after Hendrick Motorsports confirmed the passing of their director of racing communications, Jon Edwards.

The NASCAR team confirmed the news in an official statement on Thursday.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Jon Edwards, our longtime friend, teammate and director of racing communications," Hendrick Motorsports' release read.

"Jon was a consummate professional whose remarkable gift for building strong and lasting relationships made him a respected figure in our sport. His impact on Hendrick Motorsports, the NASCAR community and countless individuals cannot be overstated.

"Above all, Jon was a kind and thoughtful person who carried a genuine passion for our industry, our organization and his many teammates and friends. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. He will be deeply missed."

Hendrick Motorsports confirm tragic death

Issuing his own statement as part of Hendrick Motorsports' release, vice chairman Jeff Gordon, who previously worked closely with Edwards before his switch to work with Larson in 2021, admitted that he had been hit hard by the news.

"I’m devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon," Gordon wrote.

"For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career.

"My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind."

On social media, Larson also paid tribute to Edwards, saying it was a sad day for everybody that knew him.

"A sad day for everyone close to Jon," Larson posted on X.

"I will always be grateful for the memories we made and the laughs we shared along the way.

"He made a lasting impact on my life, and I will miss him deeply.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Jon’s family and loved ones."

Related