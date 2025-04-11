NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series is back in action today (Friday, April 11) with the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
This weekend marks the sixth Truck Series race of the 2025 season, with four different race winners so far in Corey Heim (2), Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Daniel Hemric.
Hemric's win came last time out at Martinsville, where he completed a late overtake on his McAnally-Hilgemann team-mate Tyler Ankrum to take the race victory after inheriting several positions through other on-track incidents.
Heim will no doubt be looking to bounce back this weekend after leading at Martinsville for 150 of the 200 racing laps, but the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota driver does at least continue to top the Truck Series standings heading to Bristol.
Heim leads 2024 champion Ty Majeski by 20 points at this stage of the campaign, with Chandler Smith trailing 36 points behind the championship leader. Following his win at Martinsville, Hemric moved up three spots to fourth position in the standings, with Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five.
This weekend's race at Bristol has an added element of excitement, too, with 2021 Cup Series champion Larson once again getting behind the wheel of the No. 07 Hendrick Motorsports truck as he attempts the triple sweep.
With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of today's race!
NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol start time
NASCAR Truck Series action in the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway starts on Friday, April 11, at 7:30 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|7:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|7:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|7:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|7:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|7:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|6:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|6:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|6:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|6:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|6:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|6:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|5:30 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|5:30 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|5:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|5:30 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|5:30 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|4:30 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|4:30 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|4:30 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|4:30 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|4:30 PM
NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol TV channel
In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.
Race action from Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX Sports
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)
NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol entry list
Here is the full NASCAR Truck Series entry list for Friday's Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
|Entry
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|#1
|Brandon Jones
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|2
|#02
|Nathan Byrd
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|#2
|Stephen Mallozzi
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|4
|#5
|Toni Breidinger
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|5
|#6
|Norm Benning
|Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
|6
|#07
|Kyle Larson
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|#7
|Corey Day
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|#9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|#11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|10
|#13
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|11
|#15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|12
|#17
|Gio Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|13
|#18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|14
|#19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|15
|#22
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|16
|#26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet
|17
|#33
|Frankie Muniz
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|18
|#34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|#38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|20
|#42
|Matt Mills
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|21
|#44
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|#45
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|23
|#52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|24
|#66
|Luke Fenhaus
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|25
|#71
|Rajah Caruth
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|#75
|Parker Kligerman
|Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|#76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
|28
|#77
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29
|#81
|Connor Mosack
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|30
|#84
|Patrick Staropoli
|Cook Racing Technologies Toyota
|31
|#88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|32
|#90
|Justin Carroll
|Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet
|33
|#91
|Jack Wood
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|34
|#98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|35
|#99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing Ford
