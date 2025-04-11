NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series is back in action today (Friday, April 11) with the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

This weekend marks the sixth Truck Series race of the 2025 season, with four different race winners so far in Corey Heim (2), Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Daniel Hemric.

Hemric's win came last time out at Martinsville, where he completed a late overtake on his McAnally-Hilgemann team-mate Tyler Ankrum to take the race victory after inheriting several positions through other on-track incidents.

Heim will no doubt be looking to bounce back this weekend after leading at Martinsville for 150 of the 200 racing laps, but the No. 11 Tricon Garage Toyota driver does at least continue to top the Truck Series standings heading to Bristol.

Heim leads 2024 champion Ty Majeski by 20 points at this stage of the campaign, with Chandler Smith trailing 36 points behind the championship leader. Following his win at Martinsville, Hemric moved up three spots to fourth position in the standings, with Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five.

This weekend's race at Bristol has an added element of excitement, too, with 2021 Cup Series champion Larson once again getting behind the wheel of the No. 07 Hendrick Motorsports truck as he attempts the triple sweep.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of today's race!

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol start time

NASCAR Truck Series action in the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway starts on Friday, April 11, at 7:30 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 7:30 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 7:30 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 7:30 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 7:30 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 7:30 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 6:30 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 6:30 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 6:30 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 6:30 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 6:30 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 6:30 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 5:30 PM Denver, CO (MT) 5:30 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 5:30 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 5:30 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 5:30 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 4:30 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 4:30 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 4:30 PM Portland, OR (PT) 4:30 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 4:30 PM

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol TV channel

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol entry list

Here is the full NASCAR Truck Series entry list for Friday's Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Entry Driver No. Driver Team 1 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota 2 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 3 #2 Stephen Mallozzi Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 4 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 5 #6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet 6 #07 Kyle Larson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 #7 Corey Day Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 9 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 10 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 11 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 12 #17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 13 #18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 14 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 15 #22 Josh Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 16 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet 17 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 18 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 21 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 22 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 23 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 24 #66 Luke Fenhaus ThorSport Racing Ford 25 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 #75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 27 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 28 #77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 30 #84 Patrick Staropoli Cook Racing Technologies Toyota 31 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 32 #90 Justin Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet 33 #91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 34 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 35 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

