Denny Hamlin reveals where he keeps massive NASCAR trophy collection

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has revealed where he keeps his impressive trophy collection after another addition at Darlington last weekend.

Hamlin has had a long and successful NASCAR career to date, which includes 56 race victories in the Cup Series, the most recent of which came in Sunday's Goodyear 400.

Hamlin's pit crew performed an impressive stop to hand the 44-year-old the lead ahead of an overtime restart at Darlington Raceway, and Hamlin ensured his rivals never got close to the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota as he raced off into the distance and wrapped up his second win in as many weeks.

With his 56th Cup win, Hamlin now ties Kyle Busch as the joint most winningest driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, whilst he also now has sole claim to 11th spot on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series win list, demoting Rusty Wallace to 12th.

Where does Denny Hamlin keep his trophy collection?

But, where does Denny Hamlin keep his trophy collection? It is a conversation that came up on the Action's Detrimental podcast this week.

“I’ve had to spread them out quite a bit,” Hamlin explained.

"I got probably 15 percent of trophies at my office now at 23XI. I’ve got probably 30-40 percent, somewhere in that range, kind of near the bowling alley. Then I got some over by the basketball court.

"It’s spread out, and I got some stuff that’s in the garage.

"The clocks, they’re spread out all over the place. Different people have them."

The clocks Hamlin is referring to are the grandfather clocks handed out to the winners at Martinsville Speedway.

Hamlin has won at the track on six occasions and so has six clocks in total.

