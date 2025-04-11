NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
After a week off last weekend, the NASCAR Truck Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday (April 11) for qualifying ahead of the Weather Guard Truck Race.
The event marks just the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, and so far, there have been four different winners.
Corey Heim won at Daytona in February, for example, whilst later that month, Cup Series star Kyle Busch won at Atlanta. Then, in March, Corey Heim won again at Las Vegas, whilst another Cup Series star in Kyle Larson took the win at Homestead a week later. Last time out at Martinsville, Daniel Hemric was the victor.
Any Truck Series stars hoping to add their name to the 2025 win list will have their work cut out this weekend, though, with Larson set to get behind the wheel of the No. 07 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy truck once again as he attempts a Bristol sweep across all three national NASCAR series.
In terms of the Truck Series standings, Heim leads the way heading into the weekend, with a 20-point advantage of Ty Majeski in second.
Chandler Smith sits third and 36 points behind the championship leader, with Daniel Hemric and Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five ahead of this weekend's action.
With that said, let's take a look at all of the details you need ahead of today's qualifying action.
NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol qualifying start time
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway starts on Friday, April 11, at 4:40 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|4:40 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|4:40 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|4:40 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|4:40 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|4:40 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|3:40 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|3:40 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|3:40 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|3:40 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|3:40 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|3:40 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|2:40 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|2:40 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|2:40 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|2:40 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|2:40 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|1:40 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|1:40 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|1:40 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|1:40 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|1:40 PM
NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol TV schedule
In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.
Qualifying action from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched on FOX Sports 2.
Practice (3:35 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown live on FOX Sports 2.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX Sports
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)
NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol entry list
Here is the full NASCAR Truck Series entry list for Friday's Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
|Entry
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|#1
|Brandon Jones
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|2
|#02
|Nathan Byrd
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|#2
|Stephen Mallozzi
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|4
|#5
|Toni Breidinger
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|5
|#6
|Norm Benning
|Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
|6
|#07
|Kyle Larson
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|#7
|Corey Day
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|#9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|#11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|10
|#13
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|11
|#15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|12
|#17
|Gio Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|13
|#18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|14
|#19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|15
|#22
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|16
|#26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet
|17
|#33
|Frankie Muniz
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|18
|#34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|#38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|20
|#42
|Matt Mills
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|21
|#44
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|#45
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|23
|#52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|24
|#66
|Luke Fenhaus
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|25
|#71
|Rajah Caruth
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|#75
|Parker Kligerman
|Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|#76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
|28
|#77
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29
|#81
|Connor Mosack
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|30
|#84
|Patrick Staropoli
|Cook Racing Technologies Toyota
|31
|#88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|32
|#90
|Justin Carroll
|Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet
|33
|#91
|Jack Wood
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|34
|#98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|35
|#99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing Ford
How does NASCAR Truck Series qualifying work?
With Bristol Motor Speedway being just 0.533 miles long, short-track practice and qualifying procedure is in effect this weekend. This means that trucks will be split into two groups for a 50-minute practice session, 25 minutes for each group, which is then followed by qualifying.
Today's qualifying session will consist of one round, with each driver getting two laps to set their best time.
As per NASCAR, the qualifying order for today's session has been determined via a metric that combines the previous race finish by the owner (70%) and the current owner points position (30%).
Below, we've got today's qualifying order in full.
|Qualifying Order
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|#75
|Parker Kligerman
|Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|#6
|Norm Benning
|Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
|3
|#33
|Frankie Muniz
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|4
|#2
|Stephen Mallozzi
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|5
|#22
|Tyler Tomassi
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|6
|#02
|Nathan Byrd
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|#7
|Corey Day
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|#5
|Toni Breidinger
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|9
|#88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|10
|#84
|Patrick Staropoli
|Cook Racing Technologies Toyota
|11
|#81
|Connor Mosack
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|12
|#9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
|13
|#90
|Justin Carroll
|Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet
|14
|#45
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|#66
|Luke Fenhaus
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|16
|#44
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|17
|#91
|Jack Wood
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|18
|#76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
|19
|#15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|20
|#26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet
|21
|#42
|Matt Mills
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|#17
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|23
|#1
|Brandon Jones
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|24
|#71
|Rajah Caruth
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|25
|#07
|Kyle Larson
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|#77
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|#34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|28
|#98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|29
|#52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|30
|#99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|31
|#13
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|32
|#11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|33
|#38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|34
|#18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|35
|#19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
