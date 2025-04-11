NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

close global

After a week off last weekend, the NASCAR Truck Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday (April 11) for qualifying ahead of the Weather Guard Truck Race.

The event marks just the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, and so far, there have been four different winners.

Corey Heim won at Daytona in February, for example, whilst later that month, Cup Series star Kyle Busch won at Atlanta. Then, in March, Corey Heim won again at Las Vegas, whilst another Cup Series star in Kyle Larson took the win at Homestead a week later. Last time out at Martinsville, Daniel Hemric was the victor.

Any Truck Series stars hoping to add their name to the 2025 win list will have their work cut out this weekend, though, with Larson set to get behind the wheel of the No. 07 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy truck once again as he attempts a Bristol sweep across all three national NASCAR series.

In terms of the Truck Series standings, Heim leads the way heading into the weekend, with a 20-point advantage of Ty Majeski in second.

Chandler Smith sits third and 36 points behind the championship leader, with Daniel Hemric and Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five ahead of this weekend's action.

With that said, let's take a look at all of the details you need ahead of today's qualifying action.

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol qualifying start time

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway starts on Friday, April 11, at 4:40 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 4:40 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:40 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 4:40 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 4:40 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 4:40 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 3:40 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 3:40 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 3:40 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:40 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:40 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:40 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:40 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 2:40 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:40 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:40 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 2:40 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:40 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:40 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 1:40 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 1:40 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:40 PM

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol TV schedule

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Qualifying action from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Practice (3:35 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown live on FOX Sports 2.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX Sports
Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR HEADLINES: Ryan Blaney and Michael Jordan exchange words as controversial Darlington debate rages on

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol entry list

Here is the full NASCAR Truck Series entry list for Friday's Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Entry Driver No. Driver Team
1 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota
2 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
3 #2 Stephen Mallozzi Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
4 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota
5 #6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
6 #07 Kyle Larson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7 #7 Corey Day Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
9 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota
10 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford
11 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota
12 #17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota
13 #18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
14 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
15 #22 Josh Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
16 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet
17 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
18 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford
19 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
20 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
21 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
22 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
23 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
24 #66 Luke Fenhaus ThorSport Racing Ford
25 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26 #75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
27 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
28 #77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
30 #84 Patrick Staropoli Cook Racing Technologies Toyota
31 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford
32 #90 Justin Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet
33 #91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
34 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford
35 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

READ MORE: NASCAR official confirms verdict on alleged Denny Hamlin rule breach

How does NASCAR Truck Series qualifying work?

With Bristol Motor Speedway being just 0.533 miles long, short-track practice and qualifying procedure is in effect this weekend. This means that trucks will be split into two groups for a 50-minute practice session, 25 minutes for each group, which is then followed by qualifying.

Today's qualifying session will consist of one round, with each driver getting two laps to set their best time.

As per NASCAR, the qualifying order for today's session has been determined via a metric that combines the previous race finish by the owner (70%) and the current owner points position (30%).

Below, we've got today's qualifying order in full.

Qualifying Order Driver No. Driver Team
1 #75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
2 #6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
3 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
4 #2 Stephen Mallozzi Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
5 #22 Tyler Tomassi Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
6 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
7 #7 Corey Day Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota
9 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford
10 #84 Patrick Staropoli Cook Racing Technologies Toyota
11 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
12 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
13 #90 Justin Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet
14 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
15 #66 Luke Fenhaus ThorSport Racing Ford
16 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
17 #91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
18 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
19 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota
20 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet
21 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
22 #17 Giovanni Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota
23 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota
24 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25 #07 Kyle Larson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26 #77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford
29 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
30 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford
31 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford
32 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota
33 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
34 #18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
35 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

READ MORE: NASCAR team granted restraining order against Cup Series rival

