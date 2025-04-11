NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

After a week off last weekend, the NASCAR Truck Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday (April 11) for qualifying ahead of the Weather Guard Truck Race.

The event marks just the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season, and so far, there have been four different winners.

Corey Heim won at Daytona in February, for example, whilst later that month, Cup Series star Kyle Busch won at Atlanta. Then, in March, Corey Heim won again at Las Vegas, whilst another Cup Series star in Kyle Larson took the win at Homestead a week later. Last time out at Martinsville, Daniel Hemric was the victor.

Any Truck Series stars hoping to add their name to the 2025 win list will have their work cut out this weekend, though, with Larson set to get behind the wheel of the No. 07 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy truck once again as he attempts a Bristol sweep across all three national NASCAR series.

In terms of the Truck Series standings, Heim leads the way heading into the weekend, with a 20-point advantage of Ty Majeski in second.

Chandler Smith sits third and 36 points behind the championship leader, with Daniel Hemric and Stewart Friesen rounding out the top five ahead of this weekend's action.

With that said, let's take a look at all of the details you need ahead of today's qualifying action.

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol qualifying start time

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway starts on Friday, April 11, at 4:40 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 4:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 4:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 4:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 4:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 4:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 3:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 3:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 3:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 3:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 3:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 3:40 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 2:40 PM Denver, CO (MT) 2:40 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 2:40 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 2:40 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 2:40 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 1:40 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 1:40 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 1:40 PM Portland, OR (PT) 1:40 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 1:40 PM

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol TV schedule

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Qualifying action from Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend can be watched on FOX Sports 2.

Practice (3:35 pm ET) ahead of qualifying will also be shown live on FOX Sports 2.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Truck Series: Bristol entry list

Here is the full NASCAR Truck Series entry list for Friday's Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Entry Driver No. Driver Team 1 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota 2 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 3 #2 Stephen Mallozzi Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 4 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 5 #6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet 6 #07 Kyle Larson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 #7 Corey Day Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 9 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 10 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 11 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 12 #17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 13 #18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 14 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 15 #22 Josh Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 16 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet 17 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 18 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 21 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 22 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 23 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 24 #66 Luke Fenhaus ThorSport Racing Ford 25 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 #75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 27 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 28 #77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 30 #84 Patrick Staropoli Cook Racing Technologies Toyota 31 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 32 #90 Justin Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet 33 #91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 34 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 35 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

How does NASCAR Truck Series qualifying work?

With Bristol Motor Speedway being just 0.533 miles long, short-track practice and qualifying procedure is in effect this weekend. This means that trucks will be split into two groups for a 50-minute practice session, 25 minutes for each group, which is then followed by qualifying.

Today's qualifying session will consist of one round, with each driver getting two laps to set their best time.

As per NASCAR, the qualifying order for today's session has been determined via a metric that combines the previous race finish by the owner (70%) and the current owner points position (30%).

Below, we've got today's qualifying order in full.

Qualifying Order Driver No. Driver Team 1 #75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 2 #6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet 3 #33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 4 #2 Stephen Mallozzi Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 5 #22 Tyler Tomassi Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 6 #02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 7 #7 Corey Day Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 #5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 9 #88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 10 #84 Patrick Staropoli Cook Racing Technologies Toyota 11 #81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 12 #9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 13 #90 Justin Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports Chevrolet 14 #45 Kaden Honeycutt Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 15 #66 Luke Fenhaus ThorSport Racing Ford 16 #44 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 17 #91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 18 #76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 19 #15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 20 #26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet 21 #42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 22 #17 Giovanni Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 23 #1 Brandon Jones TRICON Garage Toyota 24 #71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 #07 Kyle Larson Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 #77 Andres Perez De Lara Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 #34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 #98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 29 #52 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 30 #99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford 31 #13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 32 #11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 33 #38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 #18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 35 #19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

