NASCAR driver who sparked controversy set for Cup Series return

A NASCAR driver who sparked plenty of debate following an appearance in the Cup Series earlier this season is set to make a surprise return.

Katherine Legge made her Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway in March despite having only raced five times previously in the Xfinity Series.

Legge went on to have a self-confessed 'baptism of fire', spinning twice and failing to finish the race at Phoenix Raceway, leading to some, such as former Cup Series champion turned broadcaster Kevin Harvick, questioning whether or not she should have been approved to compete in the first place.

NASCAR champions past and present in Kyle Busch and Joey Logano also weighed in on the debate that arose following Legge's debut, calling for the series to improve their approval process for drivers who want to race in the Cup Series.

Katherine Legge set for Cup Series return

Now, NASCAR has confirmed that Legge is set to expand her stock car racing program with more races this year in both the Xfinity and Cup Series.

"Katherine Legge and e.l.f. Cosmetics are teaming up to make several starts in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this year as Legge expands her involvement in stock car racing," the series revealed on their official website.

Legge is slated to make seven Xfinity Series appearances, the first of which will come at Rockingham Speedway on April 19. Her second appearance, meanwhile, is set to come on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Legge's Cup Series return is slated for June 15 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

“I’ve never felt more empowered than I do with e.l.f. by my side,” Legge explained in a statement.

"E.l.f. truly walks the walk when it comes to putting its community — and especially women in sports — in the, pun-intended, driver’s seat. I’m thrilled to work towards achieving my racing goals with my e.l.f. team alongside Team Chevy.

“I want to be respected as one of the best drivers in motorsport, and there is no better place to hone my skillset against the best of the best in front of the largest motorsport audience in the U.S. With the pivot to go all in on NASCAR, we are diversifying my own racing legacy as well as the paddock for future generations.”

