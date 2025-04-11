NASCAR slammed by Cup Series champion in questionable penalty verdict

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and team co-owner Brad Keselowski has slammed the stock car racing series following last weekend's race, revealing an issue that makes him 'mad as hell' when it comes to cautions and questionable penalties.

Denny Hamlin went on to win Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, but Keselowski had a more forgettable day, finishing 33rd in the order after losing a lug nut from a rear tire and being spent spinning at one point during the event as a result.

To many people's surprise, NASCAR did not throw a caution, despite Keselowski being unable to have full control of his vehicle.

"NASCAR never throws a yellow for Brad Keselowski," one X user replied to a tweet pointing out the controversial call by the race officials.

"Same thing a few years ago when he was leading the Bristol night race. Out in the lead, blown right front and not a peep."

Keselowski: It makes me mad as hell

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the tweet caught Keselowski's eye, with the 2012 champion weighing in on the debate.

Keselowski says he doesn't care when he gets given questionable penalties or yellows don't come out for him, but that it makes him furious when it's not the same for others.

"It doesn’t bother me when yellows don’t get thrown for me or I get penalties that are questionable," Keselowski wrote on X.

"IT MAKES ME MAD AS HELL when it’s not the same for others, which has been the case too many times over the last few years."

It doesn’t bother me when yellows don’t get thrown for me or I get penalties that are questionable



— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 8, 2025

Plenty agreed with Keselowski's verdict, too, with one X user replying: "Preach! I tweeted as soon as it happened Sunday and there was no yellow that had it been one of their golden boys, they wouldn’t have wasted any time throwing the yellow. Not the first time either."

"NASCAR calls are consistently inconsistent," another user added.

