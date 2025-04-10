NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend with the Food City 500.

This weekend's race marks the 125th Cup Series race hosted at Bristol, with the 0.533-mile concrete oval throwing up another short-track challenge to the drivers and their teams.

The race comes after late drama in Darlington last time out, where Denny Hamlin took his second victory in as many weeks on throwback weekend, meaning he heads to Bristol able to make it three in a row.

Interestingly, Hamlin was also the race winner of the Food City 500 last year, and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has four wins under his belt at the track previously, as well as 20 top-10s.

Despite two wins on the spin, Hamlin does not yet have the honor of holding the top spot in the Cup Series standings, with William Byron remaining in the lead heading to Bristol. Elsewhere, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick round out the current top five.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Bristol start times and schedule

The 500-lap race starts on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, April 12 Practice 2 PM 1 PM 12 PM 11 AM Saturday, April 12 Qualifying 3:05 PM 2:05 PM 1:05 PM 12:05 PM Sunday, March 30 Race 3PM 2PM 1PM 12PM

NASCAR Bristol TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The NASCAR Bristol race requires 500 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Bristol race?

Sunday, April 13th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Bristol race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Bristol race located?

The NASCAR Bristol race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

How many miles is the NASCAR Bristol race?

The NASCAR Bristol race is 266.5 miles, equating to 428.89 kilometers.

When was the Food City 500 first run?

The Food City 500 was first run in 1961.

Which owner has the most wins at Bristol?

Junior Johnson is the owner with the most Bristol wins, with 21 in total.

Which driver has the most wins at Bristol?

Darrell Waltrip holds the record for most Bristol victories with 12 wins to his name.

