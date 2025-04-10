NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend with the Food City 500.
This weekend's race marks the 125th Cup Series race hosted at Bristol, with the 0.533-mile concrete oval throwing up another short-track challenge to the drivers and their teams.
The race comes after late drama in Darlington last time out, where Denny Hamlin took his second victory in as many weeks on throwback weekend, meaning he heads to Bristol able to make it three in a row.
Interestingly, Hamlin was also the race winner of the Food City 500 last year, and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has four wins under his belt at the track previously, as well as 20 top-10s.
Despite two wins on the spin, Hamlin does not yet have the honor of holding the top spot in the Cup Series standings, with William Byron remaining in the lead heading to Bristol. Elsewhere, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Tyler Reddick round out the current top five.
With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.
NASCAR Bristol start times and schedule
The 500-lap race starts on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, New York (ET)
|Chicago, Illinois (CT)
|Denver, Colorado (MT)
|Los Angeles, California (PT)
|Saturday, April 12
|Practice
|2 PM
|1 PM
|12 PM
|11 AM
|Saturday, April 12
|Qualifying
|3:05 PM
|2:05 PM
|1:05 PM
|12:05 PM
|Sunday, March 30
|Race
|3PM
|2PM
|1PM
|12PM
READ MORE: NASCAR official confirms verdict on alleged Denny Hamlin rule breach
NASCAR Bristol TV schedule
In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.
Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR HEADLINES: Ryan Blaney and Michael Jordan exchange words as controversial Darlington debate rages on
How many laps is the NASCAR Bristol race?
The NASCAR Bristol race requires 500 laps to complete.
What date is the NASCAR Bristol race?
Sunday, April 13th, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Bristol race?
The race will be at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Bristol race on?
FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Bristol race located?
The NASCAR Bristol race will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
How many miles is the NASCAR Bristol race?
The NASCAR Bristol race is 266.5 miles, equating to 428.89 kilometers.
When was the Food City 500 first run?
The Food City 500 was first run in 1961.
Which owner has the most wins at Bristol?
Junior Johnson is the owner with the most Bristol wins, with 21 in total.
Which driver has the most wins at Bristol?
Darrell Waltrip holds the record for most Bristol victories with 12 wins to his name.
READ MORE: Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Bristol start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 11 minutes ago
NASCAR announce Joe Gibbs Racing penalty after Darlington mishap
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team granted restraining order against Cup Series rival
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Ryan Blaney and Michael Jordan exchange words as controversial Darlington debate rages on
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen admits rivalry with 'equally bad' F1 rival
- Today 03:02
Donald Trump reveals 'honor' for NASCAR Cup Series champs
- Today 02:00