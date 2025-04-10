NASCAR Today: Ryan Blaney and Michael Jordan exchange words as controversial Darlington debate rages on
NASCAR star Ryan Blaney and Michael Jordan exchanged words post-race at Darlington after a late Bubba Wallace/Kyle Larson incident cost the Team Penske star the win.
Denny Hamlin weighs in on controversial NASCAR debate and highlights huge problem
The controversial debate surrounding Darlington and throwback weekend has continued, with Denny Hamlin weighing in with his thoughts on the matter.
NASCAR official confirms verdict on alleged Denny Hamlin rule breach
A NASCAR official has offered his verdict on why Denny Hamlin was not given a penalty at Darlington, despite some suggestions that he should have received one.
NASCAR deliver stark warning to drivers after controversial race
NASCAR has 'laid down the law' to its Xfinity Series drivers after a chaotic end to last month's race at Martinsville.
Donald Trump reveals 'honor' for NASCAR Cup Series champs
President Donald Trump welcomed two NASCAR champions to the White House this week, as he honored 2024's sporting stars.
