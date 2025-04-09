NASCAR deliver stark warning to drivers after controversial race

NASCAR has 'laid down the law' to its Xfinity Series drivers after a chaotic end to last month's race at Martinsville.

Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith and eventual winner Austin Hill were all criticised for three separate incidents during the race, with Smith being docked 50 points and fined $25,000 by NASCAR after the finish for the move which took the race to overtime.

The finish to that race was the main topic of conversation in NASCAR circles for the full week until last weekend's race at Darlington, with drivers and team owners including Denny Hamlin calling out the chaotic race.

NASCAR's managing director of race communications Mike Forde spoke on Hauler Talk this week about Saturday's drivers meeting in Darlington, in which NASCAR 'laid down the law'.

Forde reveals crazy Xfinity Series stat

Speaking about the meeting, Forde said: "Definitely laid down the law, how we felt about it, and what we expect moving forward.

"The message of the meeting also was that the Xfinity Series largely is applauded and embraced as maybe the best racing in all of NASCAR so we don't want one race to sully that. You're the most beloved series in NASCAR on many accounts - let's prove that right."

Forde also revealed that Iowa Speedway president Eric Peterson gave him a stark indication of how messy the final stage of the race was, saying: "The first green flag run was 53 laps. After that it was 8, 20, 4, 2, 4, 1, 1, 2, 1."

Justin Allgaier and Hill also spoke at the meeting, the latter revealed later, the irony of which was not missed by some – including Dale Earnhardt Jr. – on social media.

