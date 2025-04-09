Denny Hamlin weighs in on controversial NASCAR debate and highlights huge problem

Denny Hamlin has revealed a problem NASCAR is facing over its throwback weekend at Darlington.

The Cup Series has initiated and continued a tradition of teams running classic liveries in tribute to classic cars and drivers at the Goodyear 400, with last weekend being no exception.

However, speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, last weekend's winner Hamlin admitted that there's less enthusiasm and momentum around the idea than there was when it was fresh.

Hamlin took the win at Darlington after a late caution, his pit crew doing a great job to vault him to the front for the restart, leaving him poised to take his second straight Cup Series win – which he did in style.

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

Hamlin: NASCAR world has changed

"I hear both sides of the argument. It's tough to keep the enthusiasm of it and I think it's lost some enthusiasm. I hear the other arguments of it's not about the paint schemes even though that's typically what this was founded on was we're gonna have a retro paint scheme.

But again, the world has changed. We don't have sponsors in our sport now that are on these cars for 20-some races. And I think The Teardown did a good job of pinpointing this.

"When you got sponsors on the cars for three or four races, they're not going to give up one of their races to change their logo, change their colors, change their brand. You're not giving them value doing that.

"When it's a sponsor-driven sport, sponsors are going to drive what you see. That's the model that we've got, and we just have to accept it.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin suffers Cup Series blow as Wallace slams rival

Related