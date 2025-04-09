NASCAR star Ryan Blaney had clear message for Michael Jordan after Darlington heartbreak

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney had a clear message for 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan after suffering late heartbreak at Darlington on Sunday.

With four laps to go in the Goodyear 400, Blaney made the pass on Tyler Reddick for the lead at Darlington Raceway and had the pace to drive off into the distance, which would have seen him wrap up his first win of 2025.

However, just seconds after his pass, the caution came out as Reddick's teammate Bubba Wallace slammed into the back of Kyle Larson, sending the No.5 into a wall and the race into overtime.

Blaney would go on to have a slow trip down pit road and ultimately finish the race fifth, with Denny Hamlin claiming the race victory — his second in as many weeks.

What did Ryan Blaney say to Michael Jordan?

After the race, Jordan, who was in attendance supporting Reddick, Wallace and Riley Herbst, went over to shake Blaney's hand and commiserate him on his result.

"Almost," Jordan said to the Team Penske driver, as captured by Jeff Gluck.

Blaney had a big smile on his face, before quipping back: "Hey, if your boy [Wallace] didn't spin out Larson..."

"Did he spin out Larson?... I couldn't tell," Jordan replied.

Any notions of a conspiracy theory or foul play were quickly debunked post-race when Larson's crew chief explained that the incident had occurred due to the No. 5 slowing down trying to stay out of the way of the leaders, which had caught Wallace behind off-guard.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Blaney bounces back at Bristol next weekend after yet another 2025 setback.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin suffers Cup Series blow as Bubba Wallace slams rival

Related