Multiple NASCAR legends hit out at FOX broadcasts

Multiple NASCAR Cup Series legends have hit out at the sport's FOX coverage this weekend, including one critic live on air.

Richard Petty joined the announcing booth at Darlington on the weekend with his son Kyle, with the first of the all-time great Cup Series taking some shots at the broadcasters.

Petty remains the all-time Cup Series race wins leader, having set a record unlikely to ever be beaten, with his 200 wins still standing at almost twice as many as any driver in history.

Speaking as he left the booth on Sunday, he said: "Thank you. It's been interesting watching y'all try to operate up here."

Hamlin and Petty knock Fox broadcast

Mike Joy replied: "Well, thank you. I'll take that as a compliment because last year on leaving, you said, ‘I don't know what race you guys were watching.' But it's been a pretty good one for the 43 so far."

"Yeah. The big deal is when I'm sitting here and see what I see on TV and the race is really back about 15th or 20th," Petty added. "Them guys, they drive their fanny off every lap. I mean, they're really racing back there, but you know, if you're here you can see that. You can't see it on TV."

Denny Hamlin also had some notes for the sport's broadcasters after the weekend's race, saying on his Actions Detrimental podcast: "Is Fox‘s audio [expletive] up for anyone else? Like, I notice in my living room and in my bus, I have multiple speakers. I have a TV and then I have speakers - a left and a right.

"But the audio during our races only comes out of our right speaker. It's like it's on analog. I don't know. I've noticed it for a few weeks that they've got something going on with their audio that is just not like all other audio coming through Fox or any other station for that matter. I don't know what's going on."

