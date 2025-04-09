close global

NASCAR legend confirms number change after Lamar Jackson legal dispute

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has appeared to confirm the end of a short-lived legal battle with Lamar Jackson's representatives.

The pair had been in conflict over Earnhardt's attempt to copyright a particular font of the number 8, a number closely associated with the pair.

The two-time NFL MVP's attorneys filed a notice of opposition on Wednesday of last week over an attempted trademark of a stylized number 8, saying: “(Earnhardt Jr.’s) mark falsely suggests a connection with persons, living or dead, namely, Lamar Jackson, who is well known by the number 8."

The issue appeared to be wrapped up reasonably quickly, with Earnhardt revealing on social media on Friday that he has secured the rights to the 'classic' #8 from the early 2000s and would retire the #8 font Jackson was challenging.

Earnhardt and Jackson reach understanding over trademark

In his post, Earnhardt wrote: “Through the USTPO, we successfully secured the rights to the stylized 8. Therefore, we will be moving away from the original JRM 8 we have used since 2019.

“We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season.”

Jackson has been in dispute over trademarks in the past, previously challenging NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman's attempt to use "EIGHT" on apparel.

At the time, Jackson said: "We're going to keep this about football. That's outside noise. We're sticking with [talking about training] camp, football, and that's it."

