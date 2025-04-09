Dale Earnhardt Jr mocks NASCAR driver in brutal social media post

Dale Earnhardt Jr has mocked NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill on social media, after a drivers' meeting following last weekend's race at Darlington.

Earnhardt Jr's Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, races against Hill in the series where the driver's involvement in wrecks has prompted criticism.

Denny Hamlin has been one of those criticising Hill's win-or-bust mentality after he won in Martinsville, claiming that his mindset did not impress him as a NASCAR Cup Series team owner.

The 23XI Racing team owner went on to say that the level of contact from drivers such as Hill displayed 'immaturity', a sentiment shared by Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt Jr takes swipe at Hill

The Xfinity Series team owner responded to a post on social media which depicted a dinosaur chasing a car from Jurassic Park, captioned 'in my mind this is what it's like when Austin Hill's behind you'.

Earnhardt Jr could not resist a cheeky dig and wrote on X: "To hear he spoke up in the Xfinity all drivers meeting to suggest he could be one to mentor the kids was the best laugh I had all week."

The shot from Earnhardt Jr comes after NASCAR officials held a meeting with the drivers to discuss the driving standards at Martinsville, with Hill telling reporters after the event that: "The tone of the meeting was firm, but they got their point across, and they did it in a really good way.”

“I said this in the meeting actually, in our meeting that we just had. They opened it to the floor. Justin [Allgaier] spoke first and I spoke second on some of the areas that we need to do a better job of or where we stand or where we feel like we stand.”

