NASCAR world pays tribute to Shigeaki Hattori after tragic death

Figures and teams across the NASCAR world have paid tribute to Shigeaki Hattori after the Truck Series team owner’s tragic death at the age of 61.

Hattori died on Saturday morning after The Huntersville Police Department confirmed that he had been involved in a highway crash, reporting that officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on NC Highway 73.

The Japanese driver turned team owner competed in IndyCar and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but transitioned to team ownership with Truck Series squad Hattori Racing Enterprises.

While the team made several starts in the Xfinity Series, it was the Craftsman Truck Series where they enjoyed the most success, and eventually won the 2018 championship with Brett Moffitt.

NASCAR world pays tribute to Hattori

Following the news that Hattori has passed away figures throughout the NASCAR world have paid tribute to team owner on social media, including Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace who wrote: “Damn this hurts, Shige was always going out of his way to say hello at any point in the weekend and always asking if I was ready to race for him again. We lost a good one. RIP my brother!”

Austin Hill also delivered an emotional tribute to Hattori and credited him with starting his NASCAR career where he wrote: “Man hard to put into words what this man has meant to me. Without Shige Hattori taking a chance on me and giving me a shot back in 2019 I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“He was a fierce competitor & he always wanted to make sure everyone that worked for him was well taken care of.”

Fox Sport’s Bob Pockrass also offered his condolences, and stated that Hattori would be a much missed figure, writing: “Sad news: Truck Series team owner and former INDYCAR driver Shige Hattori died in a motor vehicle crash Saturday in Huntersville.

"He was 61 years old. Hattori won a truck title as an owner for Brett Moffitt in 2018. … I always enjoyed my talks with Shige. He will be missed.”

Competitors Front Row Motorsports also paid tribute on social media, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the news regarding Shigeaki Hattori. We respected him as a competitor and a partner in the Truck Series.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin suffers Cup Series blow as Wallace slams rival

Related