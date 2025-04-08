Popular NASCAR team owner dies in highway crash aged 61

Popular NASCAR Truck Series team owner Shigeaki 'Shige' Hattori has passed away after a highway crash in Huntersville, NC.

The 61-year-old from Okayama, Japan was a keen racing driver who moved to the United States in his 30s, the year after winning the Formula Toyota title in his native country.

Hattori raced in Indy Lights, the CART World Series, the Indy Racing League and Truck Series in a 10-year racing career Stateside before retiring and setting up Hattori Racing Enterprises.

A number of notable names drove for HRE over the years, including Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman in the Xfinity Series, Christopher Bell in the Truck Series and Chastain again in the ARCA Menards Series East.

HRE, NASCAR, police release statements on Hattori passing

Hattori Racing Enterprises released a statement confirming his passing, which read: "We are heartbroken to confirm that Shigeaki "Shige" Hattori was pronounced deceased on the morning of Saturday, April 5, in Huntersville, N.C., following a motor vehicle accident. He was 61.

"A native of Okayama, Japan, Shige moved to the United States in the 1990s to pursue his dream of becoming an open-wheel race car driver. He won two INDY NXT by Firestone races and made two starts in the Indianapolis 500.

"His passion for motorsports ultimately led him to NASCAR, where he competed in the NASCAR Truck Series (NCTS) in 2004 and 2005. He transitioned to team ownership in 2008 and founded Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE). He won 14 NCTS races as a team owner and reached the ultimate achievement by winning the 2018 series championship.

"Shige was known for his relentless drive, focus and competitive spirit. Team ownership through HRE and Hattori Motorsports had become both his passion and his life's work. He had a unique gift to constantly inject a light-hearted attitude and one-of-a-kind sense of humor into his race teams that will never be forgotten.

"We'll miss you dearly. Farewell, Shige."

NASCAR released their own statement on Monday, reading: “Shigeaki Hattori was a passionate racer and highly successful team owner, but beyond all his team’s statistics – which includes a NASCAR Truck Series championship – Shige was a genuine, beloved member of the garage who worked tirelessly to lift our sport and his people. We are deeply saddened by his tragic passing.”

The Huntersville Police Department released some details of the tragic collision, saying: “On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at approximately 9:15am, Huntersville Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on NC Highway 73 near McGuire Nuclear Station Road.”

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2025 Toyota Crown, operated by Shigeaki Hattori of Mooresville (Originally from Japan), was traveling westbound on NC Hwy 73 when it crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2024 Lexus GX550.”

“Mr. Hattori was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin suffers Cup Series blow as Wallace slams rival

Related