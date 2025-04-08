William Byron issues stinging NASCAR verdict despite making history at Darlington

William Byron has issued a verdict about his failure to win at Darlington last weekend despite smashing a track record.

Byron's afternoon was going absolutely perfectly after two stages, winning both after leading every single lap from the green flag through some caution restarts and tire strategy chicanery.

The #24 car led the first 243 laps of the 293-lap race, not only twice as long as any other driver has led for the start at Darlington (previously 107) but longer than any driver has led from the start of a NASCAR Cup Series since Jeff Burton at New Hampshire in September 2000 at New Hampshire.

Burton led all 300 laps in that race almost quarter of a century ago, with Byron falling just short of replicating that achievement when he pitted for tyres and couldn't get back to the front of the race.

Byron: We lost control in final stage

Speaking after the race, Byron said: "First off, really proud of my team, bringing that level of effort and preparation, have a car like that. For us to execute like that, it was looking like it was going to be a perfect race. We were going to lead every lap. Was really proud of that.

"Those guys could be aggressive on the other side of the green flag cycle, we lost control there. Once we lost control, too late in the going to kind of get back up there. Yeah, it sucks. I'm sure it will sting a lot tonight. There's still a lot of positives. It stings in the moment, for sure."

While Byron's failure to win the race will sting, that will be soothed by the fact that he won the Daytona 500 at the start of the season to lock in his playoff spot with months to spare.

Byron also leads the regular season points championship by some margin, with the gap between himself and second placed Denny Hamlin (49) greater than the difference between Hamlin and tenth placed Alex Bowman (39).

