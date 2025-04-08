NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin suffers Cup Series blow as Wallace slams rival

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a huge shakeup following Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace slams Cup Series rivals in brutally honest verdict

Bubba Wallace has slammed his NASCAR rivals for their lack of personality, as the 23XI Racing star claimed he deserved to be ‘near the top of the list’ of the sport’s characters.

➡️ READ MORE

Controversial NASCAR star catches the eye at Darlington with incredible Facebook Marketplace purchase

NASCAR star Carson Hocevar turned heads at Darlington Raceway.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski reveals frustration in 'bad luck' verdict

NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski has opened up about the nightmare start to his 2025 Cup Series campaign.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson crew chief explains bizarre Darlington crash

Kyle Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels has explained why the champion and Bubba Wallace crashed at Darlington.

➡️ READ MORE

Related