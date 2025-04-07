close global

Controversial NASCAR star catches the eye at Darlington with incredible Facebook Marketplace purchase

NASCAR star Carson Hocevar turned heads at Darlington Raceway, but not for his antics on track.

Hocevar is somewhat of a controversial figure in the Cup Series, with his aggressive racing style often rubbing his rivals up the wrong way.

Earlier this year, for example, Kyle Busch slammed the young star, claiming his racing etiquette has been a decade-long issue.

The driver of the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports went on to finish 13th in the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, but had been turning heads all weekend with a vehicle he purchased on Facebook Marketplace.

Carson Hocevar's Dale Earnhardt truck

It was throwback weekend at Darlington and it was perhaps fitting that Hocevar arrived at the track in a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado decked out in Dale Earnhardt decals and stickers from the era.

Speaking about the truck and his purchase, Hocevar explained: "I wanted something old-school-ish car-wise and I saw it on the Facebook Marketplace."

"I liked that, found it interesting to have so I went and basically got it."

Hocevar added: "I found it on Facebook Marketplace after qualifying in Phoenix and sent it to all the people who would help me make smart financial decisions and they all thought it was awesome.

"I don't know if it was the fact we qualified third and everybody was pumped up and was just like, 'Sure we'll do that' or if it was just blind cool.

"It's fun to have and I feel like it fits me well."

Kyle Busch Darlington Raceway Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Goodyear 400 Dale Earnhardt
