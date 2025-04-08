NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski reveals frustration in 'bad luck' verdict

NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski has opened up about the nightmare start to his 2025 Cup Series campaign, where he reflected on a string of disappointing results not just in qualifying but also the race.

Keselowski qualified 20th for Sunday’s race at Darlington, but finished the Goodyear 400 in P33 after he spun out through Turn 4 where a lug nut flew loose from his rear tire.

Speaking after the race, Keselowski reflected on his bad luck and said: “I feel like we’re doing all the right things and get to where we need to be, we just haven’t gotten the results. We haven’t qualified as well as we liked to have.

“In the race, we haven’t been able to put together for a number of reasons, some of it in our control, a lot of it not in our control, so it’s been frustrating. But kind of have the feeling we’re getting the bad luck out of the way early in the season.

"That’s kind of the overwhelming sentiment and if we stay the course, it will come back to us.”

Is Keselowski’s Darlington result cause for concern?

The 2012 champion’s best finish of the year took place in Las Vegas where he finished P11 at the Pennzoil 400, and has not led a single lap in 2025.

Darlington was originally a cause for optimism with the track one of those Keselowski usually goes well at, however his first top ten finish of the season was not meant to be at the raceway.

The next two races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway are both tracks where he is a multi-race winner, and will be hoping that previous form can inspire a successful result at the upcoming rounds.

Keselowski currently sits 31st in the NASCAR standings, but clearly believes performance will return to the RFK Racing team as the season progresses.

