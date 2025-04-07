Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a huge shakeup following Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
And, Denny Hamlin has been denied the top spot in the latest version of the standings despite his last-gasp win on Sunday.
Hamlin's pit crew performed an incredible stop late in the race to get the No. 11 car out at the front of the field for the overtime restart, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star grasping the opportunity with both hands and going on to take the race win.
Hamlin's second win in as many races sees him fly up six spots in the standings, but that's only good enough for second, with William Byron remaining out front.
Elsewhere, Kyle Larson was one of the biggest fallers in the top 10, plummeting down four spots from second to sixth after a disastrous outing in Darlington that saw him go 160 laps down and then crash late on.
Alex Bowman was the biggest faller of them all in the top 10, however, dropping seven spots from third to 10th after finishing 28th in the Goodyear 400.
With that said, let's take a look at the latest NASCAR standings in full!
NASCAR Cup Series standings after Darlington
|Rank
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team/Manufacturer
|Points (Stage)
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|315 (90)
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|266 (46)
|3
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|263 (35)
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|256 (49)
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|254 (51)
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|244 (52)
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|236 (85)
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|233 (78)
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|232 (70)
|10
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|227 (50)
|11
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|215 (20)
|12
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|199 (19)
|13
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|184 (31)
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|178 (14)
|15
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|177 (16)
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|168 (29)
|17
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|167 (8)
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|158 (11)
|19
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|155 (8)
|20
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|154 (31)
|21
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|151 (57)
|22
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|151 (2)
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|148 (14)
|24
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|147 (16)
|25
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|141 (11)
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|131 (11)
|27
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|128 (4)
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|128 (15)
|29
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|127 (0)
|30
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|118 (20)
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|111 (21)
|32
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|108 (3)
|33
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|97 (14)
|34
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|92 (0)
|35
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|77 (2)
|36
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|44 (0)
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|34 (0)
|38
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|21 (5)
|39
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|7 (0)
|40
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|4 (0)
|41
|Casey Mears
|66
|Garage 66 Ford
|2 (0)
|42
|Burt Myers
|50
|Chevrolet
|1 (0)
|43
|Martin Truex Jr
|56
|Tricon Garage Toyota
|1 (0)
