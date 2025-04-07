Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a huge shakeup following Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

And, Denny Hamlin has been denied the top spot in the latest version of the standings despite his last-gasp win on Sunday.

Hamlin's pit crew performed an incredible stop late in the race to get the No. 11 car out at the front of the field for the overtime restart, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star grasping the opportunity with both hands and going on to take the race win.

Hamlin's second win in as many races sees him fly up six spots in the standings, but that's only good enough for second, with William Byron remaining out front.

Elsewhere, Kyle Larson was one of the biggest fallers in the top 10, plummeting down four spots from second to sixth after a disastrous outing in Darlington that saw him go 160 laps down and then crash late on.

Alex Bowman was the biggest faller of them all in the top 10, however, dropping seven spots from third to 10th after finishing 28th in the Goodyear 400.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest NASCAR standings in full!

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Darlington

Rank Driver Car No. Team/Manufacturer Points (Stage) 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 315 (90) 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 266 (46) 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 263 (35) 4 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 256 (49) 5 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 254 (51) 6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 244 (52) 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 236 (85) 8 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 233 (78) 9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 232 (70) 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 227 (50) 11 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 215 (20) 12 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 199 (19) 13 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 184 (31) 14 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 178 (14) 15 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 177 (16) 16 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 168 (29) 17 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 167 (8) 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 158 (11) 19 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 155 (8) 20 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 154 (31) 21 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 151 (57) 22 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 151 (2) 23 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 148 (14) 24 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 147 (16) 25 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 141 (11) 26 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 131 (11) 27 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 128 (4) 28 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 128 (15) 29 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 127 (0) 30 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 118 (20) 31 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 111 (21) 32 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 108 (3) 33 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 (14) 34 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 92 (0) 35 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 77 (2) 36 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 44 (0) 37 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 (0) 38 Corey LaJoie 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 21 (5) 39 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 7 (0) 40 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 4 (0) 41 Casey Mears 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 (0) 42 Burt Myers 50 Chevrolet 1 (0) 43 Martin Truex Jr 56 Tricon Garage Toyota 1 (0)

