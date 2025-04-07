close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings have seen a huge shakeup following Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

And, Denny Hamlin has been denied the top spot in the latest version of the standings despite his last-gasp win on Sunday.

Hamlin's pit crew performed an incredible stop late in the race to get the No. 11 car out at the front of the field for the overtime restart, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star grasping the opportunity with both hands and going on to take the race win.

Hamlin's second win in as many races sees him fly up six spots in the standings, but that's only good enough for second, with William Byron remaining out front.

Elsewhere, Kyle Larson was one of the biggest fallers in the top 10, plummeting down four spots from second to sixth after a disastrous outing in Darlington that saw him go 160 laps down and then crash late on.

Alex Bowman was the biggest faller of them all in the top 10, however, dropping seven spots from third to 10th after finishing 28th in the Goodyear 400.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest NASCAR standings in full!

NASCAR Cup Series standings after Darlington

Rank Driver Car No. Team/Manufacturer Points (Stage)
1William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet315 (90)
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota266 (46)
3Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota263 (35)
4Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet256 (49)
5Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota254 (51)
6Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet244 (52)
7Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford236 (85)
8Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota233 (78)
9Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford232 (70)
10Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet227 (50)
11Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford215 (20)
12Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet199 (19)
13Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford184 (31)
14Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota178 (14)
15Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet177 (16)
16AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet168 (29)
17Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet167 (8)
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet158 (11)
19John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota155 (8)
20Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford154 (31)
21Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford151 (57)
22Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford151 (2)
23Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford148 (14)
24Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet147 (16)
25Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet141 (11)
26Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota131 (11)
27Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet128 (4)
28Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota128 (15)
29Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet127 (0)
30Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet118 (20)
31Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford111 (21)
32Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford108 (3)
33Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet97 (14)
34Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota92 (0)
35Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford77 (2)
36Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford44 (0)
37Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor Club Toyota34 (0)
38Corey LaJoie01Rick Ware Racing Ford21 (5)
39Katherine Legge78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet7 (0)
40JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet4 (0)
41Casey Mears66Garage 66 Ford2 (0)
42Burt Myers50Chevrolet1 (0)
43Martin Truex Jr56Tricon Garage Toyota1 (0)

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch issues DAMNING verdict as Cup Series star makes controversial statement

Related

Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson Joe Gibbs Racing William Byron Alex Bowman
Darlington NASCAR Cup Series winner admits 'loving' rival after huge victory
NASCAR Cup Series

Darlington NASCAR Cup Series winner admits 'loving' rival after huge victory

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Results Today: Dramatic overtime finish sees record-breaking driver LOSE OUT
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Dramatic overtime finish sees record-breaking driver LOSE OUT

  • Today 00:45

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin DENIED top spot after Darlington win as Cup Series star falls down the order

  • 34 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues DAMNING verdict as Cup Series star makes controversial statement

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Dramatic overtime finish sees record-breaking driver LOSE OUT

  • Today 00:45
Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix F1 results: Official classification with penalties applied

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Darlington NASCAR Cup Series winner admits 'loving' rival after huge victory

  • Today 02:00
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 driver hit with FIA fine after Japanese Grand Prix medical issue

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x