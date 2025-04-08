NASCAR star Bubba Wallace slams Cup Series rivals in brutally honest verdict

Bubba Wallace has slammed his NASCAR rivals for their lack of personality, as the 23XI Racing star claimed he deserved to be ‘near the top of the list’ of the sport’s characters.

Wallace’s 2025 Cup Series campaign started to gather momentum at Homestead and Martinsville, where he earned consecutive third place finishes, but his run of good form came to an end at the Goodyear 400.

The No. 23 driver only managed a P21 finish at Darlington where he was involved in a late wreck with Kyle Larson, rear-ending the champion and ruining his race with a DNF.

Wallace did not anticipate a slowly moving Larson, and a team radio message from the No. 5 driver confirmed that he 'checked up' to prevent an incident with Tyler Reddick. Nevertheless, the wreck brought out a caution and ended what was a miserable day for both Wallace and Lawson.

Wallace hits out at NASCAR rivals’ personalities

Prior to Wallace’s weekend at Darlington, the 31-year-old had a few words to say about his NASCAR rivals, where he condemned them for their lack of personalities and bolstered his own image in the series.

"We look at the sport and the personalities that you have inside our sport and there's a select few and I feel like I'm near the top of the list of just being personable and likable despite all the BS that goes on,” Wallace said to The Breakfast Club.

"I'm going to tell you how I feel, and I feel like a lot of us inside our sport are very straight edged and cookie cutter. And that's OK.

“You don't want to show your true colours or show your cards, you keep that in your personal life, that's fine."

"But for me, I've always tried to be super relatable to everyone I meet and make a lasting impression to eventually have the investments, and the funding come in.

"It seemed like nothing we ever did would work and for whatever reason that is, it was what it was, but it never stopped me from pursuing what I wanted to do and fighting hard.

"Now, I look at the people who potentially said, 'no, we're good,' and just laugh because we're in a good spot now."

