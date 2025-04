NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues DAMNING verdict as Cup Series star makes controversial statement

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has claimed the series faces an unfixable problem in a damning verdict.

➡️ READ MORE

Chase Elliott risks controversy with brutally honest NASCAR statement

Chase Elliott risked sparking debate with a controversial statement at Darlington this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Results Today: Dramatic overtime finish sees record-breaking driver LOSE OUT

The full results from Sunday's Cup Series race at Darlington are in!

➡️ READ MORE

Dale Earnhardt Jr makes more NASCAR history with stunning Darlington race result

Dale Earnhardt Jr achieved an excellent result at Darlington, making yet more history.

➡️ READ MORE

Joe Gibbs Racing confirm new signing as important Ty Gibbs change made

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a new addition in recent days.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star Kyle Larson gets new team as Hendrick Motorsports reveal shakeup

Kyle Larson has got a new team, as confirmed by Hendrick Motorsports.

➡️ READ MORE

Related