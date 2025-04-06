Dale Earnhardt Jr makes more NASCAR history with stunning Darlington race result

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has made more NASCAR history with his JR Motorsports team at Darlington this weekend.

The Earnhardt name is one of the most recognizable in the sport, with Jr's father Dale Earnhardt Sr having won seven Cup Series championships during his career.

Earnhardt Jr had a fine career in his own right, too, competing in 631 Cup Series races over the years, winning on 26 occasions. The 50-year-old was also voted NASCAR's most popular driver for 15 consecutive seasons between 2003 and 2017.

Of course, Ralph Earnhardt, Dale Jr's grandfather, was also a NASCAR driver, competing in the 1950s and 1960s.

Dale Earnhardt Jr achieves historic NASCAR result

These days, Earnhardt Jr. runs his own NASCAR team, JR Motorsports, and they achieved a historic result in the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway this weekend.

Cup Series star Ross Chastain joined the crew this week, meaning they fielded five entries into the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 on Saturday night.

And, although they missed out on the race victory, they did achieve a record result, with JR Motorsports the first team to ever place five cars inside the top nine of an Xfinity Series race, as revealed by NASCAR insights.

Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch finished 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th, respectively, to help them achieve that, with Sammy Smith finishing in 9th to secure Xfinity Series history.

JR Motorsports results at Darlington:



Justin Allgaier - 3rd

Ross Chastain - 4th

Carson Kvapil - 5th

Connor Zilisch - 6th

Sammy Smith - 9th



This is the first time a team has EVER placed 5 cars in the top 9 positions of an Xfinity Series race pic.twitter.com/yBn7lqlxNq — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) April 5, 2025

