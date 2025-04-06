NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway on Sunday, with the starting lineup set for the 2025 Goodyear 400.

William Byron is Sunday's pole-sitter after producing a blistering performance in qualifying on Saturday, setting a new fastest lap at Darlington Raceway in the next-gen car.

Byron's time of 28.774 seconds set a high bar for his rivals to try and match, and none of them could, with Ryan Preece and Denny Hamlin coming closest, but ultimately, falling short. The pair will start Sunday's race second and third, respectively.

Elsewhere, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace will start in the top five, with Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell rounding out the top 10 in that order.

With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's starting lineup in full, with some big names having plenty of work to do starting well down the order.

NASCAR Darlington starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, also known as the Goodyear 400.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Qualifying Time / Gap 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28.774 2 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford +0.083 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.093 4 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.104 5 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota +0.121 6 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford +0.174 7 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota +0.180 8 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.183 9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford +0.184 10 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.198 11 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.201 12 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.212 13 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.220 14 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.222 15 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.226 16 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.234 17 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.240 18 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford +0.264 19 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.303 20 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.398 21 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.411 22 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.456 23 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.481 24 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.491 25 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.510 26 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.518 27 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.541 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.544 29 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.638 30 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.683 31 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford +0.709 32 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota +0.751 33 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.798 34 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.843 35 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford +0.983 36 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +1.154 37 Austin Hill 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +1.296 38 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet +1.540

