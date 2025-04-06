close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway on Sunday, with the starting lineup set for the 2025 Goodyear 400.

William Byron is Sunday's pole-sitter after producing a blistering performance in qualifying on Saturday, setting a new fastest lap at Darlington Raceway in the next-gen car.

Byron's time of 28.774 seconds set a high bar for his rivals to try and match, and none of them could, with Ryan Preece and Denny Hamlin coming closest, but ultimately, falling short. The pair will start Sunday's race second and third, respectively.

Elsewhere, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace will start in the top five, with Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell rounding out the top 10 in that order.

With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's starting lineup in full, with some big names having plenty of work to do starting well down the order.

NASCAR Darlington starting lineup

After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, also known as the Goodyear 400.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Qualifying Time / Gap
1William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet28.774
2Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord+0.083
3Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.093
4Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.104
5Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota+0.121
6Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord+0.174
7Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota+0.180
8Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet+0.183
9Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord+0.184
10Michael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet+0.198
11Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.201
12Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord+0.212
13Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet+0.220
14Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord+0.222
15Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.226
16Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord+0.234
17Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.240
18Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord+0.264
19Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.303
20Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord+0.398
21Justin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet+0.411
22AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet+0.456
23Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet+0.481
24Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord+0.491
25Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet+0.510
26Noah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord+0.518
27John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota+0.541
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet+0.544
29Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet+0.638
30Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet+0.683
31Cole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord+0.709
32Riley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota+0.751
33Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.798
34Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota+0.843
35Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord+0.983
36Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet+1.154
37Austin Hill33Richard Childress RacingChevrolet+1.296
38JJ Yeley44NY Racing TeamChevrolet+1.540

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue official statement as Dale Earnhardt Jr set for legal battle

Related

Ross Chastain issues damning team verdict as star PUZZLED by 'terrible performance'
NASCAR Cup Series

Ross Chastain issues damning team verdict as star PUZZLED by 'terrible performance'

  • Today 01:23
Chase Elliott risks controversy with brutally honest NASCAR statement
NASCAR Cup Series

Chase Elliott risks controversy with brutally honest NASCAR statement

  • Today 00:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied

  • 56 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Why Red Bull are racing in white at the Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 03:00
Japanese Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty after F1 star caught speeding at Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Ross Chastain issues damning team verdict as star PUZZLED by 'terrible performance'

  • Today 01:23
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin denied Darlington pole as Byron stuns rivals with record-breaking lap

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x