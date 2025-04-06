NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway on Sunday, with the starting lineup set for the 2025 Goodyear 400.
William Byron is Sunday's pole-sitter after producing a blistering performance in qualifying on Saturday, setting a new fastest lap at Darlington Raceway in the next-gen car.
Byron's time of 28.774 seconds set a high bar for his rivals to try and match, and none of them could, with Ryan Preece and Denny Hamlin coming closest, but ultimately, falling short. The pair will start Sunday's race second and third, respectively.
Elsewhere, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace will start in the top five, with Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Michael McDowell rounding out the top 10 in that order.
With that said, let's take a look at Sunday's starting lineup in full, with some big names having plenty of work to do starting well down the order.
NASCAR Darlington starting lineup
After qualifying on Saturday, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, also known as the Goodyear 400.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Qualifying Time / Gap
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28.774
|2
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+0.083
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.093
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.104
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.121
|6
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+0.174
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.180
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.183
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+0.184
|10
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.198
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.201
|12
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+0.212
|13
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.220
|14
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|+0.222
|15
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.226
|16
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+0.234
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.240
|18
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+0.264
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.303
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|+0.398
|21
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.411
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.456
|23
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.481
|24
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|+0.491
|25
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.510
|26
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+0.518
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+0.541
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.544
|29
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.638
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.683
|31
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|+0.709
|32
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.751
|33
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.798
|34
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+0.843
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+0.983
|36
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1.154
|37
|Austin Hill
|33
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1.296
|38
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|+1.540
