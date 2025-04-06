NASCAR Race Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway today (Sunday, April 6) for the Goodyear 400.

This weekend's event marks NASCAR's annual throwback weekend, making it a special occasion as various stars run retro-inspired paint schemes to pay homage to the series' history.

Last time out at Martinsville, Denny Hamlin scored his first win of 2025 and the 55th of his Cup Series career overall, moving him to 11th in the all-time wins list.

This weekend, Hamlin, who has four wins at this track previously, would love to make it back-to-back victories, but faces huge competition, perhaps most notably from William Byron, who set a blistering lap time around the 1.33-mile oval on Saturday to claim pole position.

Of course, last year's Goodyear 400 was won by former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, with the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford edging the likes of Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry to take the victory that day.

Keselowski is up against it if he wants a repeat this time around, starting the race down in 20th. His RFK team-mate Ryan Preece, however, starts second.

With all that said, we can't wait for the action to get started this afternoon, with all the details you need ahead of the race below, including start times and how you can watch live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington start times

The 293-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is set to start today (Sunday, April 6, 2025) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 3 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 3 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 3 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 3 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 2 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 2 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 2 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 2 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 2 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 2 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1 PM Denver, CO (MT) 1 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 1 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 12 PM Portland, OR (PT) 12 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 4 PM London, GB (BST) 8 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 9 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 5 AM (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3 AM (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 4:30 AM (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Today's Goodyear 400 race action from Darlington Raceway will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage is also available throughout the race on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the Cup Series action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

How many laps is the NASCAR Darlington race?

Today's Cup Series race at Darlington will be 293 laps long.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Darlington race?

Sunday, April 6th.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Darlington race?

Today's Cup Series race at Darlington will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Darlington race on?

FS1 will broadcast today's Cup Series race at Darlington, with radio coverage available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Darlington race located?

Today's Cup Series race is being held at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

How many miles is the NASCAR Darlington race?

Today's Cup Series race at Darlington is 400 miles long.

When was the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington first run?

Being one of the most historical tracks on the circuit, the first race at Darlington Raceway was run in 1950.

Which team has the most wins at Darlington?

Hendrick Motorsports is the team with the most Darlington wins with 15 wins total.

Which driver has the most wins at Darlington?

David Pearson holds the record for most Darlington victories with 10 wins total.

