Ross Chastain issues damning team verdict as star PUZZLED by 'terrible performance'

NASCAR star Ross Chastain has issued a damning team verdict after a 'terrible performance' at Homestead this season.

The Cup Series raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late March, with Chastain finishing the race down in 31st position in what was his worst result of 2025 so far.

Chastain's best finish of the year was a P5 at Las Vegas last month, with another P6 last time out at Martinsville. However, it's his performance at Homestead — a track at which he finished second in 2022 — that has left the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet scratching his head.

"It’s week to week," Chastain reflected on his team's performance.

"That’s two years in a row that Homestead stands out as our terrible performance, and I can’t make speed, and I’m hitting the wall.

"But you back up to 2022, and we ran second, so it’s like, how do we run 30th after running second a couple of years ago? It’s a head-scratcher.”

Chastain: Trackhouse Racing haven't kept up

Going further, Chastain issued a damning verdict on his team's competitiveness, claiming that Trackhouse Racing simply haven't improved at the same rate as their rivals.

"We just haven’t kept up with the garage, in my opinion,” Chastain explained.

“There are cars that we used to outrun easily that now, I look at their bumper. They used to comment to us about being tired of looking at the back of the one car, and now that’s just not the case."

Chastain finished: “It’s balance and speed. We’re racing in a circle, it’s really as simple as that.

"We haven’t picked up the speed others have.”

