NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks
The starting lineup for Sunday's Goodyear 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Darlington Raceway, and it’s William Byron on pole.
The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Toyota is sporting a Jeff Gordon-inspired flames paint scheme for throwback weekend and was certainly on hot form in qualifying, registering a very impressive 28.774-second lap time that none of his Cup Series rivals could match.
Ryan Preece came closest in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, with last weekend’s Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin right behind in third, both just under a tenth shy of snatching pole for themselves.
Elsewhere it was a difficult day for a number of Cup Series champions past and present, with Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski leaving themselves plenty of work to do on Sunday.
Reigning champion Logano was the highest qualifier of the three in 18th, with Larson and Keselowski — last year’s Goodyear 400 winner — set to start Sunday's race in 19th and 20th respectively.
With that said, let’s take a look at the full finishing order from qualifying, including lap times, and how the starting lineup will look for Sunday’s main event.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Darlington?
After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, also known as the Goodyear 400.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Lap Time / Gap
|1
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|28.774
|2
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|+0.083
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.093
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.104
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.121
|6
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+0.174
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.180
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.183
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+0.184
|10
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.198
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.201
|12
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+0.212
|13
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.220
|14
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|+0.222
|15
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.226
|16
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+0.234
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|+0.240
|18
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|+0.264
|19
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.303
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|+0.398
|21
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.411
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.456
|23
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.481
|24
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|+0.491
|25
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.510
|26
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|+0.518
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+0.541
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.544
|29
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.638
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+0.683
|31
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|+0.709
|32
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|+0.751
|33
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|+0.798
|34
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|+0.843
|35
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|+0.983
|36
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1.154
|37
|Austin Hill
|33
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|+1.296
|38
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|+1.540
