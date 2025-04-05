NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks

The starting lineup for Sunday's Goodyear 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Darlington Raceway, and it’s William Byron on pole.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Toyota is sporting a Jeff Gordon-inspired flames paint scheme for throwback weekend and was certainly on hot form in qualifying, registering a very impressive 28.774-second lap time that none of his Cup Series rivals could match.

Ryan Preece came closest in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, with last weekend’s Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin right behind in third, both just under a tenth shy of snatching pole for themselves.

Elsewhere it was a difficult day for a number of Cup Series champions past and present, with Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski leaving themselves plenty of work to do on Sunday.

Reigning champion Logano was the highest qualifier of the three in 18th, with Larson and Keselowski — last year’s Goodyear 400 winner — set to start Sunday's race in 19th and 20th respectively.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full finishing order from qualifying, including lap times, and how the starting lineup will look for Sunday’s main event.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Darlington?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, also known as the Goodyear 400.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time / Gap 1 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28.774 2 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford +0.083 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.093 4 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.104 5 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota +0.121 6 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford +0.174 7 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota +0.180 8 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.183 9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford +0.184 10 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.198 11 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.201 12 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.212 13 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.220 14 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.222 15 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.226 16 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.234 17 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.240 18 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford +0.264 19 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.303 20 Brad Keselowski 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford +0.398 21 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.411 22 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.456 23 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.481 24 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.491 25 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.510 26 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.518 27 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.541 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.544 29 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.638 30 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.683 31 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford +0.709 32 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota +0.751 33 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.798 34 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.843 35 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford +0.983 36 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +1.154 37 Austin Hill 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +1.296 38 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet +1.540

