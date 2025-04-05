close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks

The starting lineup for Sunday's Goodyear 400 is set after an exciting qualifying session at Darlington Raceway, and it’s William Byron on pole.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Toyota is sporting a Jeff Gordon-inspired flames paint scheme for throwback weekend and was certainly on hot form in qualifying, registering a very impressive 28.774-second lap time that none of his Cup Series rivals could match.

Ryan Preece came closest in the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, with last weekend’s Martinsville winner Denny Hamlin right behind in third, both just under a tenth shy of snatching pole for themselves.

Elsewhere it was a difficult day for a number of Cup Series champions past and present, with Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski leaving themselves plenty of work to do on Sunday.

Reigning champion Logano was the highest qualifier of the three in 18th, with Larson and Keselowski — last year’s Goodyear 400 winner — set to start Sunday's race in 19th and 20th respectively.

With that said, let’s take a look at the full finishing order from qualifying, including lap times, and how the starting lineup will look for Sunday’s main event.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Darlington?

After qualifying on Saturday afternoon, here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, also known as the Goodyear 400.

Pos Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Lap Time / Gap
1William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet28.774
2Ryan Preece60RFK RacingFord+0.083
3Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.093
4Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.104
5Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota+0.121
6Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord+0.174
7Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota+0.180
8Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet+0.183
9Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord+0.184
10Michael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet+0.198
11Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.201
12Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord+0.212
13Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet+0.220
14Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord+0.222
15Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.226
16Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord+0.234
17Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota+0.240
18Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord+0.264
19Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.303
20Brad Keselowski6Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord+0.398
21Justin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet+0.411
22AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet+0.456
23Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet+0.481
24Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord+0.491
25Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet+0.510
26Noah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord+0.518
27John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota+0.541
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet+0.544
29Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet+0.638
30Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet+0.683
31Cole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord+0.709
32Riley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota+0.751
33Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet+0.798
34Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota+0.843
35Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord+0.983
36Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet+1.154
37Austin Hill33Richard Childress RacingChevrolet+1.296
38JJ Yeley44NY Racing TeamChevrolet+1.540

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue official statement as Dale Earnhardt Jr set for legal battle

Related

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 15:05
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 14:36

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Byron stuns rivals at Darlington as Larson and Logano suffer setbacks

  • 6 minutes ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR slams two drivers with penalties ahead of Darlington race

  • 51 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix starting grid with official penalties applied

  • 1 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix: FIA confirm Max Verstappen penalty verdict

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 14:36
Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton qualifying incident leads to FIA penalty ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x