NASCAR slams two drivers with penalties ahead of Darlington race

NASCAR has slammed two drivers with penalties ahead of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

The Xfinity Series race is set to kick off on Saturday night at Darlington Raceway, but ahead of the event, Connor Zilisch and Dawson Cram have seen their respective crews punished after failing tech.

As per FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, both the No. 88 [Zilisch] and the No. 74 [Cram] cars failed tech twice ahead of today's action, meaning that they have each lost a crew member for this weekend.

On top of this, both drivers have also lost their pit selection for next weekend's Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Zilisch will start Saturday's race in 16th place following qualifying earlier in the day, with Cram set to start way down in 37th.

What is NASCAR tech?

Every weekend, no matter the race, track, or event, NASCAR requires all teams to pass inspection before hitting the circuit, whether you are in the Cup, Xfinity, or Truck Series.

If a team does fail, it must fix the issue and repeat the process all over again until it does pass. As per NASCAR.com, car inspections consist of five stations which are outlined below:

Station 1: Car is elevated to visually inspect the nose, under the body, and inside.

Stations 2-3: Body is visually inspected using a handheld template to ensure the body conforms to regulations.

Station 4: Optical scanning is used to inspect the chassis and body of car.

Station 5: Holding blocks are removed and final safety inspection is done.

Cars failing tech is not something totally unusual. Last weekend, for example, both Team AmeriVet and Garage 66 failed their car inspections in the Cup Series race at Martinsville and were punished as a result.

READ MORE: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related