NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Darlington Raceway today (Saturday, April 5) the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.
It's not just any race, either, with NASCAR's annual throwback event being held at Darlington once again and the Xfinity Series stars set to run retro-inspired paint schemes to honor the sport's heritage.
The Xfinity Series has been under huge scrutiny since last time out at Martinsville, where Austin Hill won the race. However, it was the intentional wreck by Sammy Smith on Taylor Gray that paved the way for Hill's win that has been the huge talking point, with plenty of criticism leveled at the field.
The drivers have the chance to put all of that behind them on Saturday night, though, and it should be exciting to see who comes out on top.
Heading into the race, Justin Allgaier leads the current Xfinity Series standings, 41 points ahead of Sam Mayer in second and 47 in front of Hill. Sheldon Creed and Jesse Love currently round out the top five.
With that said, let's get into all of the details ahead of today's race and how you can watch the action unfold live.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Darlington race start times
Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway starts today (April 5, 2025) at 3:30 pm (ET). You can find the race start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3:30 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2:30 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1:30 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1:30 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|12:30 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|12:30 PM
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|The CW
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)
Change your timezone:
