NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr confirms plans for 2025 race

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has announced new racing plans for the 2025 season.

Earnhardt Jr had a very long and successful racing career, but these days is very selective in terms of where he races.

The 50-year-old competed in the Cup Series from 1999 through to 2017, first with Dale Earnhardt, Inc, the team founded by his legendary father, and Hendrick Motorsports, winning 26 races and achieving 260 top-10s during his career.

Since retirement, Earnhardt Jr splits his time working in the media with running his own race team, JR Motorsports, but gets back behind the wheel every now and again, such as in the Xfinity Series at Bristol last year.

Now, the 50-year-old has confirmed he has more plans to race in 2025.

Dale Earnhardt Jr makes huge race announcement

On top of racing in the Xfinity Series from time to time, Earnhardt Jr has also raced late models with JR Motorsports on occasion, doing so twice last year.

Now, the NASCAR legend has announced plans to race a late model once again at Tri-County in October.

Making the announcement on X, Earnhardt Jr wrote: "New look for the No. 8 Sun Drop Chevy. See ya at Tri-County in October."

The event Earnhardt Jr is referring to is set to take place on October 4th later this year at Tri-County Speedway, Granite Falls, North Carolina.

It is the third late models race currently on Earnhardt Jr's schedule for the year, with a race at Cordele Motor Speedway lined up this month, and another at Florence Motor Speedway also planned.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue official statement as Dale Earnhardt Jr set for legal battle

New look for the No. 8 @SunDrop Chevy.



See ya at Tri-County in October. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Un1rT2ZjBX — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 3, 2025

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related