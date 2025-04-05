NASCAR Qualifying Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway today (Saturday, April 5) for qualifying ahead of the Goodyear 400.

It is a special weekend on the NASCAR calendar, too, with Darlington the annual host of the series' throwback event, which sees the current stars celebrate NASCAR's heritage by running retro-inspired paint schemes that pay homage to the past.

The Cup Series heads to Darlington after last weekend's race at Martinsville, with Denny Hamlin dominating there to take his first win of the 2025 season and the 55th of his Cup Series career, doing so after putting his car in the top five in qualifying ahead of the race.

Hamlin started seventh at Darlington in spring last year, with Tyler Reddick landing pole that day for 23XI, edging RFK duo Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Interestingly, it was also a 23XI car on pole at Darlington the last time that the Cup Series raced at the track, with Bubba Wallace fastest in qualifying last September. It will certainly be exciting to see who comes out on top later today.

With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of today's action and how you can watch it all unfold live.

2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Darlington Raceway kicks off today (Saturday, April 5, 2025) at 1:40 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) New Session Start Time New York, NY (ET) 1:40 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 1:40 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 1:40 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 1:40 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 1:40 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 12:40 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 12:40 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 12:40 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 12:40 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 12:40 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 12:40 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 11:40 AM Denver, CO (MT) 11:40 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 11:40 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 11:40 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 11:40 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 10:40 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 10:40 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 10:40 AM Portland, OR (PT) 10:40 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 10:40 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 2:10 PM London, GB (GMT) 6:40 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 7:40 PM Sydney, AU (AEDT) 3:40 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 3:10 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 1:40 AM (Sunday)

Qualifying action from Darlington Raceway will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television, the details of which we have below.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Action from Darlington Raceway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports 1(Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series Darlington qualifying order

Here is the order in which the Cup Series stars will take to Darlington Raceway this afternoon.

Pos Driver Car No. Team 1 Austin Hill 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 3 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 4 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 6 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 7 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 10 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 11 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 13 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevy 18 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 21 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy 25 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 30 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 32 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 34 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 35 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

