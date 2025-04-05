NASCAR Qualifying Today: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Darlington Raceway today (Saturday, April 5) for qualifying ahead of the Goodyear 400.
It is a special weekend on the NASCAR calendar, too, with Darlington the annual host of the series' throwback event, which sees the current stars celebrate NASCAR's heritage by running retro-inspired paint schemes that pay homage to the past.
The Cup Series heads to Darlington after last weekend's race at Martinsville, with Denny Hamlin dominating there to take his first win of the 2025 season and the 55th of his Cup Series career, doing so after putting his car in the top five in qualifying ahead of the race.
Hamlin started seventh at Darlington in spring last year, with Tyler Reddick landing pole that day for 23XI, edging RFK duo Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Interestingly, it was also a 23XI car on pole at Darlington the last time that the Cup Series raced at the track, with Bubba Wallace fastest in qualifying last September. It will certainly be exciting to see who comes out on top later today.
With that said, let's get into all the details you need to know ahead of today's action and how you can watch it all unfold live.
2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying session from Darlington Raceway kicks off today (Saturday, April 5, 2025) at 1:40 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone.
|City (Time Zone)
|New Session Start Time
|New York, NY (ET)
|1:40 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|1:40 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|1:40 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|1:40 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|1:40 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|12:40 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|12:40 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|12:40 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|12:40 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|12:40 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|12:40 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|11:40 AM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|11:40 AM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|11:40 AM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|11:40 AM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|11:40 AM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|10:40 AM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|10:40 AM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|10:40 AM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|10:40 AM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|10:40 AM
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|2:10 PM
|London, GB (GMT)
|6:40 PM
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|7:40 PM
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|3:40 AM (Sunday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|3:10 AM (Sunday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|1:40 AM (Sunday)
Qualifying action from Darlington Raceway will be available for NASCAR fans to watch on television, the details of which we have below.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.
Action from Darlington Raceway this weekend will be broadcast across two of those, with Saturday's qualifying session set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and Sunday's race live on FOX Sports 1.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX Sports 1(Race), Prime Video (Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
NASCAR Cup Series Darlington qualifying order
Here is the order in which the Cup Series stars will take to Darlington Raceway this afternoon.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Austin Hill
|33
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|2
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|3
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|4
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|5
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|6
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|7
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|8
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|9
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|11
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|13
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|14
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevy
|18
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|21
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|22
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|23
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|24
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevy
|25
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|27
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|28
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|29
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|30
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|31
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|32
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|34
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|35
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|36
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|37
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|38
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
