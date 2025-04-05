Kyle Busch slams 'unfixable' NASCAR problem that he just can't understand

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has said there is 'no fixing' a big issue facing NASCAR at present.

Having raced in the Cup Series since 2004, Busch has seen a lot during his time in the sport, including how the nature of the racing out on track has changed.

After last weekend's shocking finish to the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville, dirty driving is back at the forefront of conversation once again, just as it was after Carson Hocevar's antics in the Cup Series at Atlanta in February.

Last month, Busch addressed the very same issue and the crash rather-than-win mentality when making an appearance on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour.

Kyle Busch on NASCAR's 'unfixable' issue

Referring back to the days when experienced drivers would take young up-and-coming drivers under their wing, Busch argues that things have changed dramatically since and that there is no going back.

"That was the Mark Martin era, the Jeff Gordon era, the Tony Stewart era, you were there, the Harvick era,” Busch explained on the Happy Hour.

“That was a different era than what we’re in today.

"People ask me all the time like, ‘Why don’t you take these kids under your wing and teach them and tell them.’ I’m like, we’re in a completely different era now.

"There is no fixing what we’ve got going right now with everybody running over everybody.

"They would much rather crash than win a race, I don’t get it.”

