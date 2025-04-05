NASCAR set for new era as significant new deal announced

NASCAR is set for a new era after the series announced the appointment of Steve Phelps as its first-ever commissioner.

Phelps has been president of the stock car racing series since 2018, overseeing a period of terrific growth in the sport over the past few years. However, he will now oversee all of America's top motorsport, including IMSA, in his new position, an official statement has confirmed.

NASCAR also confirmed that as part of their leadership shakeup, Phelps will be replaced by current chief operating officer Steve O'Donnell.

“We are thrilled to name Steve Phelps as NASCAR’s first Commissioner. His leadership, professionalism and well-earned respect from across the sports industry speak to his unique value for the sport,” said NASCAR chairman & CEO Jim France.

“With more than 50 years of expertise between them, both Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell bring tremendous expertise, stability and a commitment to the bold racing innovations that will continue to serve fans, teams and stakeholders for many years to come.”

NASCAR hire first ever series commissioner

Phelps is currently in his 20th season in NASCAR, and became the sport's fifth president back in 2018, having been involved in the sport since 2005.

"I’m honored to take this next step in helping to guide NASCAR," Phelps explained in an official statement.

"The sport I’ve loved since my father took me to my first race at five years old, continue to grow and welcome new fans, competitors and partners that together create some of the most extraordinary moments in sports.

"I cannot thank the France family enough for their unwavering commitment to our fans, their steady leadership, and most importantly, their stewardship of stock-car racing since its inception nearly eight decades ago.

"This sport is truly one of the great American business stories and I’m privileged to continue as part of that legacy - and especially its bright future."

Elsewhere, O’Donnell, who has over 30 years of experience in motorsport, will take over the everyday management of the sport, including operations, competition and commercial business.

"In my 30 years in NASCAR, I’ve been most inspired by the passion of race fans at tracks across the country," O'Donnell said.

"It has been a privilege to help bring our sport to those fans through incredible new venues and innovative engaging content that showcase the best racing in our storied history.

"I believe we’re the best in the world at creating ‘bucket list’ events that merge sports and entertainment with tailgating, camping and the most immersive fan experience in sports.

"I’m honored to continue that mission and build upon the collaboration and innovation with our teams and partners to deliver the best racing to sports fans everywhere."

