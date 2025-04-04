NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Darlington start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Darlington Raceway on Saturday for qualifying ahead of the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200.

The series has been under incredible scrutiny since last time out at Martinsville, where Sammy Smith's intentional wreck on Taylor Gray caused chaos in the final lap of the race.

Smith has since been penalized, but the series and its drivers have faced huge criticism in light of that incident and what was considered a dirty race. FOX's booth even branded the series as a 'dumpster fire' on air during last Sunday's Cup Series broadcast.

The drivers have the chance to put all of that behind them this weekend, but first, they must qualify for Sunday's race.

Austin Hill was the benefactor of last weekend's carnage, taking his second victory of the 2025 season and moving up to third in the Xfinity Series standings. Justin Allgaier — who also has two race wins this season — tops the standings heading into the weekend, with Sam Mayer sitting 41 points behind him in second.

With that said, let's get into the crucial details you need to know below so that you can watch all the action unfold live.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Darlington qualifying start times

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Darlington Raceway starts on Saturday, April 5, at 11:10 am (ET). You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 11:10 AM Charlotte, NC (ET) 11:10 AM Columbia, SC (ET) 11:10 AM Charleston, WV (ET) 11:10 AM Augusta, ME (ET) 11:10 AM Chicago, IL (CT) 10:10 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 10:10 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 10:10 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 10:10 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 10:10 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 10:10 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 9:10 AM Denver, CO (MT) 9:10 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 9:10 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 9:10 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 9:10 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 8:10 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 8:10 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 8:10 AM Portland, OR (PT) 8:10 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 8:10 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on The CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Darlington Raceway this weekend can be watched via The CW App for free.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

