Denny Hamlin fumes repeat NASCAR offender is 'starting to get on my nerves'

Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has expressed his disapproval of NASCAR rival Austin Cindric for his actions behind the wheel so far this season, stating that the Team Penske star is starting to get on his nerves.

During NASCAR's race at COTA earlier in the year, Cindric intentionally wrecked Ty Dillon's car where he made contact with the right rear of the No. 10 and sent him spinning.

NASCAR reviewed the incident and stated that this was a case of 'intentionally wrecking another vehicle', but Cindric did not receive a suspension and was instead docked 50 driver points and hit with a $50,000 fine.

Despite this punishment, Cindric was at it once again this weekend, Hamlin alleged, after he sent Riley Herbst spinning at Martinsville.

Hamlin criticises Cindric's racing style

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin admitted the Team Penske star was starting to irritate him: “As a car owner, I’m not liking Austin Cindric spinning out Riley Herbst,"

"It’s starting to get on my nerves a little bit that Austin Cindric seems to be losing his mind a little bit more than usual, and I can only say that because I did give him a lot of credit earlier in this year on his superspeedway driving and being smart inside the race car, but he’s starting to be a repeat offender."

“In my opinion, when things aren’t going his way, he’s wrecking guys, and so, I don’t know how NASCAR will look at this.

"It’s different because it’s not a right-rear hook, it was essentially kind of, not even a left-rear hook but just kind of a shove into the corner.

"NASCAR will probably view it as a racing incident, but anybody with any driving experience would say that he got pissed he got squeezed and he wrecked the No. 35."

