Kyle Busch's wife gets her own back on NASCAR champion in viral video clip

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch is at the center of a new viral video after a clip posted by his wife Samantha has gained just shy of 260,000 views in recent days.

The video was posted to social media just days after a disappointing race for Busch at Martinsville Speedway last weekend where he finished down in 17th.

However, Busch appeared to be in good spirits back at home as wife Samantha got her own back on the driver of the No. 8 car in various spots around the house.

The video had the title 'Annoying my husband by doing all the things he does to me', whilst Samantha Busch's caption on social media read 'Just returning the favor'.

In the video, Kyle Busch is filmed around the house carrying out various chores, but in each clip, his wife comes in and does to him what she alleges he does to her. This includes a slap on the butt whilst the NASCAR champion is doing the dishes, and a few other things that you can...see for yourself in the clip.

Who is Kyle Busch's wife?

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha married at Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago, on New Year's Eve in 2010 having dated since 2008.

The pair share two children - son Brexton, aged nine, who Busch recently raced against on track for the first time, and daughter Lennix, born in 2022.

Samantha is also a campaigner and advocate for IVF and recently attended the White House to meet with the Office of the Domestic Policy Council in support of the President Trump's executive order to make IVF treatments more affordable and accessible.

On top of this, Samantha also owns samanthabusch.com, a website that specializes in mixing racing attire and fashion.

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin issues NASCAR retirement verdict

Related