NASCAR champion cites financial fear after recent controversy

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has cited financial fear as a motivating factor after a recent controversy in the sport.

Last Saturday's Xfinity Series race has been universally condemned after an intentional late wreck in overtime caused chaos as the drivers crossed the start-finish line.

NASCAR has since announced a heavy punishment for the driver in question, but speaking on the topic ahead of that, Keselowski offered his two cents on social media.

In his assessment, Keselowski called on the car owners to take action and claimed that they are the solution to a problem that is bigger than just what happened at Martinsville.

"I’ve been really quiet on this over the last few days but it’s clear this is important to fix and also clear that it’s bigger than 1 race weekend," the former champion explained on X.

"My 2 cents - The solution needs to come from the car owners, not NASCAR. Until the car owners are willing to park their drivers for getting this out of control, very little will change."

Brad Keselowski on chaotic Xfinity Series finish

Keselowski is able to offer a unique insight into the situation given that on top of being a driver in the Cup Series, he is also a co-owner of RFK Racing.

And, going further on the matter, Keselowski explained that fears of losing funding are preventing teams from taking action.

"I get that they are all scared to park a funded driver out of fear they will lose the money to continue to operations," Keselowski's post continued.

"However, at some point, that’s the risk you have to take to get this right.

"I believe if all of the teams do it together, it would work."

